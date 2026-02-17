Father With Cancer Is Being Encouraged By One Of His Kids To Spend His Money And Enjoy Life, But His Other Child Thinks Her Potential Inheritance Is Being Spent Unwisely

Life is short, and if you know your time is most likely limited, you deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

In today’s story, a dad who was given a cancer diagnosis wants to live it up while he still has time, but one of his children isn’t happy about it because it will affect their inheritance.



AITA for wasting future inheritance? “My dad has had a tumor, he is ok now but someday it will probably come back, be it 2 years or 5 or 10. This has been a motivation for him to enjoy life, he used to be young inside but the illness (and other stuff) had deprived him of energy. Now he has that energy, he is planning a few trips, nothing special or expensive of course, he has bought an electric mountain bike to come with me and my friends (cyclist people of Reddit don’t judge him, he’s not young like us he needs that battery), and after lockdown gifted himself a motorbike (which is a shared passion we have). I have been supporting him in all this. Now the last quotes of his TFR arrived (in Europe it’s money you receive after you retire, it’s around 70k but depends on many things). When he had me and my sister he had to give up his car passion and sell his Porsche (kids cost) and now I am pushing him to buy one.



My sister is not happy about this. She is a failure, currently living off alimony and child support from her ex but the alimony will eventually end (it’s not forever here) and the child support surely won’t be enough. So she really needs the inheritance to buy and rent some places or stuff like that. She says if I want our dad to spend all that money, I should give my quote of inheritance to her, and that it’s easy to do this for me since I’m already set for life (I have a public administration job that is part time and pays well and since it’s public it will never end). She also says I am damaging her kid. I never bonded with her so it’s not really my problem.



Our dad gave us a good youth and allowed us to live a good life while students, while many people struggle and are working students, so I am thankful and believe he deserves to enjoy the money he earned and saved during his life. Of course it’s not like all his money are being spent, we will still receive some, just not as much as she hopes. AITA for not caring about her bad life choices and her kid and putting my dad’s happiness over hers?”



