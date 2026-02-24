Gen Z Is Rapidly Entering The Work Force, And Some People Are Parodying What It’s Like To Deal With Them In Important Situations

One of the weird things about getting older is that younger generations start to seem VERY young, which can get awkward when dealing with them in serious situations.

How would you feel about dealing with a Gen Z doctor, for example? This TikToker parodies what it might be like.

The video is captioned, “Gen Z as Doctors,” And it has a young man with a clipboard talking to the camera. He begins, “Hey, you guys. Ok, I’m just gonna listen to your heartbeat real quick…”

He puts in a set of AirPods rather than using a stethoscope. Then he looks very concerned, and the ‘patient’ says, “What is it?”

The ‘doctor’ replies, “No, your vibes are just a little bit off.”

LOL. Too funny.

The doctor then says, “I’m going to prescribe you Lacroix. Ok, how often do you smoke e-cigarettes?”

The patient replies, “I don’t think I know what you mean.”

To which the doctor says, “Cut the crap, honey, I saw it sticking out of your pocket. What is it? A Puff Bar? Ok, flavor?”

That doctor isn’t having the lies.

Next, the doctor says, “Ok, you have ADHD…Or you’re just a cancer.”

The patient hears cancer and says, “Oh my God…What?”

The doctor reassures them, “The sign, hunny. What’s your Zodiac, we don’t have it on file.”

I would just walk out, lol.

When the patient says that they think they have kidney stones, the doctor says, “Just give me one second to consult with the nurse.” And then he turns around and says, “Alexa, what are kidney stones?”

Too funny. He ends the video by saying, “If you have any questions, just Snap me, ok?”

While I’m sure Gen Z doctors will be fine, this is pretty funny.

Watch the full video below to get the entire skit.

The people in the comments really seem to love it, and I don’t blame them.

This person loved that he asked Alexa for help.

Those vibes are so important.

Can you take online classes to become a doctor?

Hopefully future doctors aren’t this bad.

