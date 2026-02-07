Have You Heard Of The Japanese Missing Cat Theory? This TikToker Used It And Got Her Missing Cat Back In 10 Minutes Flat!

It can be heartbreaking when a beloved cat gets outside and runs away. They can be very hard to find in many cases.

One TikToker had this happen, and then she heard about the Japanese Missing Cat theory and gave it a try. To her surprise, it worked.

She told her story about it, which began, “Is this a coincidence or is there something to this legend. I’m asking you. Ok, a few days ago, my cat went missing.”

She goes on, “I was devastated.”

Then she said, “I did everything the RSPCA told me to do. Put his litter outside, food, water, clothes with my scent on it, went out searching at dusk, went out searching at dawn.”

She was doing everything right, but the cat just wouldn’t come home.

Then something changed, “And then someone left me a comment saying, ‘Have you tried the Japanese missing cat method?’ I’ve never heard of this method, but apparently, what you’ve got to do is this. You’ve basically got to go out into the street, find a stray or street cat, crouch down to its level and whisper to it that you’ve lost your cat, describe your cat in detail, give the cat your cats name, and then tell the cat how much yours means to you and give it a reward.”

She did it, explaining, “As if people didn’t think I’m crazy enough. I’m out in my back garden talking to my patio cats like, ‘Please, I’ve lost my British Blue, his name is Wade, I’ve had him for three years, he means the world to me. Here’s some ham, here’s some turkey, please bring him home.'”

But did it work?

Yes! She says, “10 minutes after I did that, this cat starts running down the street screaming for me. Is this a coincidence?”

If your cat is missing, it is definitely worth a try.

