Delivery Driver Wasn’t Expecting To Get Tipped, But Easy Going Customers Turned His Whole Day Around

Working in customer service can be a lot of the same old nonsense, but every once in awhile, people surprise you.

One guy recently experienced a stroke of luck after he decided to joke around with some customers. He shared this story with equally as amused people on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

How I doubled my tip with a joke

It was near the end of my shift, I got checked out on a run to a poorer part of our delivery radius, so I wasn’t really expecting a tip at all.

I pull up and see a group of ladies basking in the sun that we finally have here in good ol’ Washington state.

Sounds like a rare and beautiful day.

I ask if I’m at the right house, and one of the ladies confirms the name on the order for me.

I happen to look over and see the ladies still lying around have ordered from the place that’s hot n’ ready.

I quipped to my customer that she’s the only one with good taste.

She probably loved that.

One of the other ladies said, “Yeah… I don’t really know why we went with this trash haha”.

Without missing a beat, I replied: “Because it’s fast, cheap, and easy… kinda like my ex!” and these wine moms just howled with laughter.

The perfect demographic for that joke.

My customer, who was in the middle of filling out the receipt was like, “Hang on, you deserve more for that!”

When I got back to my car, I saw that she had crossed out a $5 tip and wrote in a $10!

I’m so proud that I came up with that little zinger right on the spot and I got rewarded for it!

It’s the little things in life sometimes. Let’s see if Reddit appreciated the joke as much as the wine moms.

One person in particular really appreciated the anecdote.



Others were baffled by the cultural difference.



One person tried to deduce the original poster’s intentions.



And another shared their own system.



You can’t put a price on laughter!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.