Her Best Friend’s Judgmental Mom Tagged Her On A Job Listing Even After She Said She Doesn’t Need To Work, So This Woman Confronted Her Best Friend About It

Some good-intentioned actions can be construed as overstepping.

This woman explained to her best friend’s mom that she’d be focusing on her studies while her fiancé supported her. But the mom still tagged her on a job listing on Facebook.

All of a sudden, the friendship took a turn for the worse.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not liking being tagged on Facebook For context, I am 19, and I am living with my fiancé, and I’m currently not working. My fiancé has a good job and is allowing me to focus on school. Before this incident happened, I went over to my BFF’s house to hang out while she was home from college. She and her mom are very judgmental, and I’ve gotten into fights with my BFF about my life choices. While I was over, her mom started asking me questions about my life, and I told her about me focusing on school. She seemed very judgmental in her tone and responses, but I didn’t say anything to her about it in the moment because I knew my BFF had already told her everything I was telling her. For additional context, her mom is very overbearing and has to have her hands on everything. She has also been best friends with my mom since I was little. She often calls herself my second mom, but it’s purely one-sided.

This woman did not appreciate her friend’s mom tagging her on Facebook.

A few days ago, I got a notification that I had been tagged in a Facebook comment section, so I looked at it. The post was announcing that a coffee shop was hiring and that people in the area should apply. I was weirded out by this, but I didn’t say anything to her about it and went to my friend and said, “Your mom just commented my name under a job listing on Facebook.” After that, my friend got mad and told me she was just trying to help and that all she does is care about me. I told her that it was overstepping, kind of rude, and that the job wasn’t even in my area. My BFF completely lost it after that, and she told me that I was being ridiculous and that what her mom did was completely reasonable. I didn’t say anything mean; it was just how I felt about the situation, which I wasn’t even going to say anything about other than that it was weird, until she got mad. But anyway, she hasn’t responded, and I don’t know if I need to apologize or just let her be.

Years of friendship, down the drain because of a Facebook tag? Now, that’s petty.

Parents on Facebook seem to forget social boundaries.

