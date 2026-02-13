Her Children’s Father And His Sister Are Contributing Very Little To The Household, So This Mother Plans To Let Her Lease Expire And Move Out With Her Kids

Sometimes, the only way out of a situation is to quietly create a plan and follow through with it.

So, what would you do if you were living with your children’s other parent and their sibling, but you were carrying the weight of everyone by paying for almost everything? Would you keep doing it for the sake of your family? Or would you make other plans to just focus on your children instead?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this situation and plans to quietly move out. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for letting my lease run out in march and not renewing it I (25F) have two kids (2F) and (5M). I currently live with their dad (32M) and Aunt, their dad’s sister (28F). So, when my daughter was born, I had an agreement with their father for him to stay home the first 6 months and watch both our children as I went back to work a week after having her, as he had gotten laid off and was having trouble finding a job. That was a year and a half ago, coming up on three years since he’s had a job. His sister moved in with us about a year ago. At the time, he was looking for work, and we had to find a bigger place to accommodate all of us.

She’s paying pretty much all the bills.

We moved into our current place in March of 2025, and I had told him to talk to his sister beforehand about what she would be paying monthly, since she has a job and is at home with us when she’s not working. He had told me that everything would be split 1/3. That was not the case, and his sister said that they never had that conversation. She pays $400 a month while I’m forking out $1,099 plus gas, electric, sewer/trash, and water. I told him in June that I couldn’t afford to keep paying all this money and that he needed to get a job, but he still hasn’t, and he keeps saying he’s looking and calling agencies to get something.

Frustrated, she came up with a plan.

I don’t believe that is the case. I talked to the landlord, and they said the only way I can get out of the lease is to either let it run out/get evicted, or buy myself out, and I can’t afford to buy myself out right now, as I’m playing for everything. So I plan to let the lease run out in March and move into my grandparents’ house, where I won’t have to pay anything and can just take care of my children. I don’t plan on telling them anything, just start moving my stuff out and let them either sign a new lease with each other, or they can pay month to month, but I won’t be paying anything. AITA?

Wow! That whole situation does sound unfair.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think is the best way to handle it.

This person offers an alternative.

According to this comment, she should ditch them.

For this person, it’s important to tell them the plan.

This reader would stay strong.

She’s got a good plan and should go through with it. The only thing is that she needs to tell them ASAP and then follow through.

