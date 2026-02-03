Her Ex-Husband And His Mom Planned A Last-Minute Christmas Trip With Their Children, But She Couldn’t Decide If She Would Allow It

Holiday traditions are important for families.

This woman’s ex suddenly informed her of a last-minute Christmas trip out of state with their children.

They had been broken up for years, and he hadn’t paid child support for a long time.

So now, she’s deciding whether she’ll allow the trip or not.

Aitah because I won’t let my ex take our kids out of state to Christmas. My ex (36M) told me (46F) that his mother decided today that she was buying tickets for him, herself, and his three kids. Our 18M stepson, and our 7M and 9F children. They would go to another state for Christmas.

A little background: we have been broken up for years. I am originally from the Northeast, and though he is from down here in the South, his mom is from the north-central U.S. I make it a habit during the summertime to try to visit my family once a year. He doesn’t visit his mom’s family.

He hasn’t paid child support in 2.5 years. He thinks we are just using him for a paycheck. He cheated on me with a 24F former employee of his in 2020. And then decided to move with her and her other boyfriend to Texas (not the state he wants to take the kids to). He did this to avoid arrest because he owes me $24,000 and my stepson’s mom about $20,000 in arrears.

So as I said, today, two weeks before Christmas, he told me he was going to take them out of state. Because his mom has some extra money and wants to go. There was no communication or thought of this before today. He needs my permission, and I am finding out with his arrears if he can even leave state lines with the children. Legally, he may not be able to.

My issue is Christmas. I work 65 hours a week, and that’s my only day off to be with my children. His mom helps out a lot. He isn’t here, and with the lack of child support, I don’t have a choice. If I am at work and they are not in school, she has them.

But AITAH if I put my foot down? And stop him from taking them on the holiday? Even though I had said I’d be okay if it were after Christmas.

