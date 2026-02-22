His Boss Claimed That They Supported Employee Wellness, But Went Behind His Back When He Needed Them Most

Employers often love to make a big show out of the support they give employees, but it’s sadly so often a farce.

What would you do if your boss turned their back on you when you needed their help? One guy recently vented about his current situation on Reddit. Here are the details.

Employers need to stop pretending to care

I work for a small business, and we have 3 staff.

My boss, 1 admin worker and me.

I have to occasionally work in other towns and cities for my job, and have to commute.

Sounds like everyone is in each other’s business all the time.

I also live in a snow belt.

Our snow banks are about 5’5 right now.

Today, I got stuck in the driveway from all the snow.

That’s anything but a Winter Wonderland.

I had to cancel my work going to another town that was an hour away.

My boss is UPSET at this, even though he just went on a speech last week about how he cares about his employees, needs to make sure they’re taken care of, and so on.

He’s not practicing what he preaches.

I should also mention my driveway is cleared by a snow removal company.

Clearly, they can’t keep up with all the snow.

I live in a city that’s in a snow belt, right beside a lake, I live on a very narrow street, and the cities winter budget for snow removal was over in December 2025.

This situation is set up for failure.

They’re only now just using the new budget, but I see no difference.

I love the looks of winter, but not when I have to travel.

An understandable take from what seems like a reasonable person. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Most immediately jumped to provide perspective.



Others assuaged his fears.



One person provided an unlikely solution.



And another encouraged direct action.



It’s imperative that small businesses have your back.

