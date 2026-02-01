‘I thought this was a joke when I first saw it.’ – J.P. Morgan Opened Their New Headquarters And Went Viral Because Of A Dystopian-Looking Work Area For Employees

J.P. Morgan is one of the largest companies in the world, boasting thousands of employees around the world.

When they built a new headquarters, they wanted to make sure it was state-of-the-art, but one Tweet about it on X went viral for all the wrong reasons, prompting many TikTokers to make funny videos about it.

One TikToker put the tweet as the background, showing a huge room with desks that each have four monitors on them.

He then said, “I thought this was a joke when I first saw it, but it turns out that this is actually what the inside of the new J.P. Morgan Headquarters looks like.”

That is a crazy looking office space.

He goes on, “And it feels like a good time to remind people that the number of monitors at your desk is inversely proportional to your importance at your job.”

That’s a weird theory.

He explains, “You’ve never seen a CEO with four monitors at their desk. I drew this graph. I hope this helps illustrate this concept for some of you.”

Well, I can’t say that he is wrong, really.

And just to be fair, it has since come out that this is not for individuals to work all day, but it is a trading floor. They need lots of desks and monitors to monitor stocks, make trades, and do other things. The workers don’t sit at a given station all day, every day.

Still, I don’t think I would like to work there.

It is funny that the original Tweet came from Dell. You know they made a mint selling those monitors.

Check out the full video below so that you can see it for yourself.

@newspeakmedia Everyone please congratulate JP Morgan on their new corporate headquarters. And a special congratulations to the lucky employees that get to work at these desks. ♬ original sound – Newspeak

Read through the comments as well, they are good.

This person points out that it is a trading floor.

I think this commenter is correct.

I can’t imagine working like this either.

I want to see this area when it is filled with people.

It would be nuts!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!