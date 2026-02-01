‘I’m not going to call him brother.’ – Adopting A New Dog Can Be Fun, But Your Existing Pooch Might Not Like The Change At First

Dogs don’t always like change, so when this family brought in a foster dog, their existing one wasn’t really comfortable.

The mom caught a moment on camera that really shows how their dog is feeling betrayed.

The video begins with one dog on the couch and the other out in the hallway looking sad. The caption to the video says, “Your parents foster a new dog because they say you need a friend, but no you don’t.”

Those two dogs are adorable.

As the video goes on, the dog in the hallway hides away and then slowly peeks out from behind the wall. In the description of the video, the TikToker says, “Discover the reality of fostering a new dog and how a pitbull reacts to it.”

I’m sure they will get used to each other eventually.

Some dogs get aggressive and bark at each other (or worse), but others act like this and just seem uncomfortable. The description goes on, “Understand their feelings and dynamics.”

You have to be careful to ensure they adjust properly.

The video caption also has a funny quote from the movie Step Brothers, which says, “I’m not going to call him brother, even if there’s a fire!”

I would love to see these dogs now. I bet they are playing and having fun.

Watch the quick video below. It is really adorable.

The people in the comments absolutely love it.

LOL – Yes, this is too funny.

That dog is just so upset at the situation.

Looking around the corner is a legendary move.

I’m not his friend and I never will be.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁