Landlord Agrees To Remove His Furniture Before Rude New Buyers Move In, But He’s Taking More Than Just The Furniture

Imagine selling your home, and the buyers ask you to leave all of your furniture behind. If you agreed to this, would be really upset if the buyers changed their minds at the last minute?

In this story, one landlord is in this exact situation when selling his home. While he plans to comply, the landlord’s tenant shares some surprises the buyers are going to find when they move in.

Let’s read all about it.

You want me to empty out the whole house? Okay. This is not my story, it is my landlords story. His wife and he are moving soon and the buyers first wanted my landlord to leave the interior complete and they would pay him for it. A week ago they messaged him that they could get the same furniture cheaper online and they want all of my landlords stuff gone by the time they move in.

But the buyers are going to be in for some surprises!

There is a lovely garden with lots of fauna which are kept of the paths by beautiful metal fences (with curls and such). My landlord is complying; all the furniture will be gone, but the fences as well. The buyers will have to deal with plants running wild. As the buyers haven’t been nice to me up until now I am enjoying this. I also know that, as my current landlord is not very hygienic, that they will come across some surprises. Like the maggots underneath the doormats that I found while pet sitting.

Gross! The landlord is definitely getting revenge!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person shares some general rules about moving.

Another person is reminded of an old TV show.

Here’s another story about moving.

Is he going to take the stove?

The buyers are in for some surprises!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.