Lonely Older Man Hadn’t Eaten Dinner Alone In Decades, So This Front Desk Employee Started Eating With Him Every Night While His Wife Was In The Hospital

Even in the hardest moments, kindness shines a light.

This hotel employee provided a glimmer of hope to a lonely hotel guest who was distressed about his wife being in the hospital. She ate dinner with him every night for two months.

Read the heart-warming full story below.

Dinner date with a guest

I was raised in the hospitality industry. My dad buys old hotels and motels, fixes them up, and then sells them again. During the fix-up process, he keeps them operating like normal hotels.

As his oldest child, it was usually my responsibility to help keep things running. So I thought I’d share some of my favorite tales.

This one takes place after I decided to stretch my wings and work for a hotel not owned by my family. I was alternating between second and third shift at this hotel.

At the time, I had my hair dyed a ridiculously bright red, like fire truck red, and while my boss had been hesitant to let me keep it, I never got anything but compliments from guests.

This particular hotel was located near a hospital and offered a discount and shuttle service for people with relatives at the hospital.

During one of my second shifts, an older man came to check in. He was staying for a week with the hospital rate and looked very distressed. His English wasn’t great, but he did his best.

Several times during the process, he mentioned how much he liked my hair. He also got very talkative about why he was staying there, and since it was a slow night, I indulged him.