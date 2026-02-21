Man Owns Thirty Acres Of Land Inside A Bigger Family Lot, But He Plans To Have It Surveyed And Fenced After Relatives Started Vandalizing His Property

Property ownership should come with clear boundaries.

The following story involves a man who owns 30 acres of land within a larger family land.

His relatives, however, don’t seem so happy about it that they keep vandalizing his property.

When he reached his breaking point, he finally decided it was time to take action.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for fencing off and posting and fencing off my land from the rest of my family? I (28M) have a chunk of land that is 30 acres. It is currently fenced in amongst a continuous 200-acre lot with my family’s cattle on it. I use that term loosely because I have never been close to that side of my family.

This man’s relatives had been destroying his land.

They have been doing things on my property that I am not okay with. They have moved and taken down my hunting stands. They have thrown bars of soap everywhere because they are mad that I hunt on it. They feel like they are entitled to it.

His uncle even asked him to leave through a camera footage.

In a trail camera video, my uncle leaked in a corn pile. He screamed at the camera that I needed to leave. It made it seem as though he feels entitled to my property more than I am.

He’s wondering if having it surveyed will make him the jerk,

I have already scheduled a survey for later this month. I plan on building the fence this spring. I am just wondering if me going through with this will make me the jerk. Or am I within my own rights as a property owner to make this move?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers a similar suggestion.

You can do whatever you like with it, says this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Funny how family land often causes disputes among family members.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.