Man Set Simple Buffet Rules For His Children On Vacation, But His Brother-In-Law Mocked His Parenting Style And Gave An Unsolicited Advice

AITAH for telling my brother-in-law to always assume I don’t want his parenting advice? We are on a family vacation right now. Me, my wife, our kids, her parents, her sister, her brother, his wife, and their kids. The resort we are staying at has a really nice buffet. We went there for dinner last night.

As we were walking to the buffet from our table, I told the kids to only get one plate at a time. I also told them not to overpile it with food. They could get as many plates as they wanted. I did not want them spilling food on the floor. My brother-in-law made a comment that I “even have rules for the buffet.”

He said to his kids, “Don’t worry. You don’t have to follow Uncle OP’s rules. You’re on vacation. Do what you want.” I didn’t respond. At the table, he saw that my oldest got a huge piece of salmon. He had scooped green beans on top of the salmon. It wasn’t a mountain of food or anything. It just wasn’t carefully separated.

My brother-in-law said, “Don’t let OP see that. What if a green bean rolls off?” I told my son to ignore him and enjoy his food. My brother-in-law said, “That’s the key to raising happy kids. You should want them to enjoy life. It’s hard to enjoy anything when there are a million rules.”

I told him I don’t want parenting advice from him while I’m trying to enjoy my meal. He said he didn’t realize he was bothering me. He asked when he should give advice. I said, “Go ahead and assume I never want parenting advice from you.” My mother-in-law said to my wife, “Your husband is in a mood, huh? I hope he isn’t like this tomorrow.”

That was the end of it. No one commented further. Was I out of line to say that? I think my response was proportional to his statements. I don’t want his advice. I would prefer he didn’t give it. I also don’t approve of his parenting. I don’t say so. I would like the same courtesy. Is that unreasonable?

Vacations are supposed to be fun and relaxing… until someone tries to parent your kids.

