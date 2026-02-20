Some customer service calls can be interesting and memorable.

The following story involves a call center employee who received a simple request from a caller.

The caller wanted to update his account details over the phone while watching a Star Wars film in the background.

What started as a normal call turned surprising when he named the exact film.

Let’s take a closer look!

A long, long time ago.. I took a call for a perfectly simple very standard request. Me: Hello and thank you for calling. How may I help? Caller: Hi, yeah, I just need to update my details and confirm my status. TV in background: [THAT sound effect, absolutely unmistakeable laboured mechanical breathing noise.] Me: Sure, can I take an account number? Caller: Yes it’s 1234567890. TV in background: [I tell you, this station will be operational as planned.]

This man continued to verify the personal information of the caller.

Me: Thank you, and can I confirm the name on the account and first line of the address? Caller: Namey McNameface, Streety Street. TV in background: [The Emperor does not share your optimistic appraisal of the situation.] Me: And what is it you need to update? Caller: Just to confirm I’m still a student. TV in background: [But he asks the impossible. I need more men.]

Before hanging up, he told the caller to enjoy watching the rest of the film.

Me: Ok, I can see we had you registered up to this year. You are continuing education? Caller: Yes, that’s right. TV in background: [Then, perhaps, you can tell him when he arrives.] Me: Just like last time then, we only need a letter from your institution to confirm the start and end dates of your course. Caller: Ok, brilliant! Will do. Thank you. TV in background: [The Emperor’s coming here?] Me: Thank you for calling. Enjoy the rest of Return of the Jedi.

The caller was surprised that he instantly knew what movie it was.

Caller: What the f…? OMG! I’m so sorry for swearing. But how? TV in background: [That is correct, Commander, and he is most displeased with your apparent lack of progress.] Me: I can hear it in the background. Caller: You can tell what I’m watching from one minute over the phone. TV in background: [We shall double our efforts.] Me: I mean I could tell it was Star Wars in the first five seconds from Vader’s breathing. I’ve not watched it in years. But he’s inspecting the second Death Star, right?

The caller was impressed, and they hung up.

Caller: Incredible. I’m impressed. Thanks again for your time. TV in background: [I hope so, Commander, for your sake. The Emperor is not as forgiving as I am.] Me: Thank you. Take care! TV in background: [DUN DUN DUN DUNNNN DUN DUH-DUN DUNNNN DUN DUH-DUN].

Never underestimate how far Darth Vader’s breathing can travel. Lol.

