Man Trusted His Mother With His Young Son, But He Immediately Cut Off Overnight Visits After Learning She Left The Child Alone In A Pool

Grandparents are often expected to help keep children safe.

The following story involves a man who relied on his mother to occasionally watch his young son when childcare fell through.

Although she rarely helped in the past, he agreed when she asked to spend more time with him.

That trust was shaken after a dangerous incident at a public swimming pool.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not letting my son stay at my mothers For some backstory, my (30M) self and my wife had our son three years ago. At this time, my mother (52F) said she was excited to be a part of his life. She said that if we ever needed anything, she would be there. From that point on, we only saw her a handful of times each year.

This man asked his mom if she could look after his son, but she refused.

When our boy got sick for the fifth time in six months after starting daycare, I asked multiple times for her help. I had exhausted all my leave. My wife had none after returning to work. She informed us that she would be unable to look after him. Because she had other commitments.

When his mom asked if she could take his son more often, he kept agreeing.

Early last year, she asked me if she could take him more. I agreed, as we were not stopping her from seeing him. We didn’t hear back from her until the very end of the year when he stayed over at her house. Coming into this year, she once again asked if she could take him more. Maybe once a month. Once again, I agreed to this.

He found out that she left his son in the pool all by himself.

Over the last weekend, my nephew (12M) was staying with my mother. She also had my son. She had both boys. They went swimming at the local pools. When she came home, my nephew told me she got in trouble from the lifeguard. It turns out my nephew went and got changed. She stayed in the pool with my son. Once my nephew was changed, she left my son in the pool by himself. My nephew was on the side of the pool watching.

She thinks there is nothing wrong with what she did.

I spoke to her about it. She saw nothing wrong with it. She then asked later that night when the next time would be that she could have my son. I told her I would not let her have him because she left him in the pool by himself. She couldn’t see anything wrong with it. So, am I the jerk for no longer allowing my son to stay at my mother’s?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one has a valid question.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s another insightful point.

One mistake can break a parent’s trust forever.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.