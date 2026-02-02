Man Watched Fellow Diner Load Multiple Plates From A Fresh Tray Of Short Ribs, So He Made A Passive Aggressive Comment Loud Enough To Be Heard And Ended Up Embarrassing His Girlfriend

Buffets can really bring out the worst in people.

So, what would you do if you patiently waited for fresh food at a buffet, but another diner beat you to it and started taking more than their fair share?

Would you just let it go because it’s not your business? Or would you say something loud enough for them to hear you?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and decides to speak up. Here’s what happened next.

AITA for speaking up at a buffet? So my girlfriend and I decided to go to a Chinese buffet to celebrate the New Year. As we were getting food, we saw that they were out of the BBQ short ribs, but noticed that a staff member was coming with another tray, so we stood off to the side as they made their way through the crowd with the tray. Before we were able to pick up the tongs to grab the food, another lady took them and started loading her plate. Whatever. It’s a fresh tray, so there should be enough.

The lady heard what he said.

But she. Did. Not. Stop. She even grabbed a second plate and called her son(?) Over to put some on his plate. It got to the point where nearly half of the tray was taken. I then said, more to my girlfriend but loud enough for the lady to hear, “Gee, I wonder if there will be enough left for everyone else when they’re done.” Well, the lady obviously heard me because she got all huffy and threw the tongs back into the tray and left. My girlfriend got mad at me because it was embarrassing for her, and she said we could’ve left to get other food and come back later. AITA?

Too funny! Obviously, she knew what she was doing.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what he did.

See something, say something.

They had it coming.

Then again, it’s really none of his business.

Definitely lots of opinions on this one!

