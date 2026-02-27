‘Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb.’ – A Traveler Had To Navigate A Dangerous Staircase In Her Airbnb

Well, this looks TOTALLY SKETCHY.

A TikTokker named Stef posted a video and showed people the potentially dangerous feature she had to deal with in an Airbnb she rented.

Stef wrote in the video’s text overlay, “POV: You booked the aesthetic Airbnb, but didn’t think through the functional part.”

The TikTokker made her way up the precarious spiral staircase that has no railing.

Stef then carefully walked down the staircase.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb. Also Me: can’t walk down the stairs without risking my life in my shoes.”

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual has been there…

And this TikTokker asked a question.

That looks like a lawsuit waiting to happen!

