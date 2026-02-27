February 27, 2026 at 10:49 am

‘Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb.’ – A Traveler Had To Navigate A Dangerous Staircase In Her Airbnb

by Matthew Gilligan

woman on a set of stairs

TikTok/@amiga.marblanc

Well, this looks TOTALLY SKETCHY.

A TikTokker named Stef posted a video and showed people the potentially dangerous feature she had to deal with in an Airbnb she rented.

woman on a set of stairs

TikTok/@amiga.marblanc

Stef wrote in the video’s text overlay, “POV: You booked the aesthetic Airbnb, but didn’t think through the functional part.”

The TikTokker made her way up the precarious spiral staircase that has no railing.

woman walking on stairs

TikTok/@amiga.marblanc

Stef then carefully walked down the staircase.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb. Also Me: can’t walk down the stairs without risking my life in my shoes.”

woman on a set of stairs

TikTok/@amiga.marblanc

Check out the video.

@amiga.marblanc

Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb. Also me: can’t walk down the stairs without risking my life in my shoes 💀 #fyp #Airbnb #paris #interiordesign #aesthetic @airbnb

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 2.16.52 PM Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb. A Traveler Had To Navigate A Dangerous Staircase In Her Airbnb

Another individual has been there…

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 2.17.02 PM Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb. A Traveler Had To Navigate A Dangerous Staircase In Her Airbnb

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 2.17.21 PM Me: I want the aesthetic Airbnb. A Traveler Had To Navigate A Dangerous Staircase In Her Airbnb

That looks like a lawsuit waiting to happen!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter