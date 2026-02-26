Mom Of Two Opened Her Heart And Her Home To Her Husband And His Three Kids, But Now She’s Having To Deal With Warring Stepsisters, And The Girls’ Father Is Nowhere To Be Seen

Sure, finding love is great and all, but what comes next can be complicated to say the least.

Especially if you’re already both parents.

Blended families can be truly beautiful, but they can also be highly problematic, as the mom in this story found out a little too late.

Now, she’s effectively the mom of five, with an immature husband adding a sixth.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for not letting my stepdaughter share a room with my daughter? I am the mother of two children: a sixteen year old daughter and a ten year old son. My husband has three children: two daughters (16 and 14) and a son (10). The boys share a room, two stepdaughters share a room, and my daughter has her own room. For context, this is my home. My daughter’s room has been hers since she was little. However, my stepdaughters fight a lot – like all the time, and it’s exhausting. Their dad never really could do anything to fix it because he said he was never able to figure out what the problem was.

To the stepmother, however, the issue is quite clear.

But my older stepdaughter takes her younger sister’s stuff, ruins it and never returns it. Their dad and I try to pay for the stolen stuff but that doesn’t guarantee that they will not fight. My daughter had her own share of having her stuff taken from her stepsister in the past. I fixed it by getting her a lock. My husband did not agree to this because his younger daughter wanted a lock also, but that wouldn’t have worked since she shares the room with her sister.

And this difference is causing drama between all the girls.

After a series of big fights between my stepdaughters, my husband said the only solution was to get them away from each other by having my older stepdaughter move into my daughter’s room. I said no for several reasons. Firstly, my oldest stepdaughter is basically a thief, she’ll start stealing from my daughter. And two, this is my daughter’s room – even if he argues that it isn’t fair that his daughters are stuck in one room while my daughter gets a room for herself. He begged and said he felt like the fighting was never going to end, and that this was the only solution.

So this mom came up with a solution of her own.

I suggested that he should mix the boys with the girls, but he said hell no. Boys never share with girls. Period. I said I wasn’t going allow what he suggested, and we ended up fighting. He called me selfish and unsupportive because I said he needs to handle his own daughters. He said he’d go stay with a friend because he could no longer handle the fighting. He said he won’t come back until I agree to let his older daughter move in with my daughter.

Yikes! And this situation was only getting worse.

I lashed out at him and said no way. He asked if this was a hill I’m willing to die on. I said yes which escalated the problem. Now he’s been away for 2 days and I’m left to watch my stepdaughters yell at each other. He’s using this as a way to hopefully get me to cave in and say yes, but I can’t imagine doing this to my daughter. AITA?

If there’s anyone who is being childish here, it’s the father of the three stepchildren.

He has left his wife with all five kids because he can’t handle the fighting – instead of dealing with his problematic older daughter?

It’s no wonder she steals, she hasn’t been taught anything by her father.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person called out the father’s immature behavior.

While others suggested she treat him accordingly.

Meanwhile, this Redditor came up with actionable solutions to punish the older stepdaughter and no one else.

Sure, the oldest stepdaughter has a lot to learn about respecting others – and this needs to be dealt with immediately, because everyone is suffering as a result.

But the real person who needs to grow up and care about others’ welfare here is the woman’s husband.

He’s the real problem here.

