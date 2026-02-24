Mom Told Her Son He Couldn’t Have His Stepsiblings For A Sleepover Because She Doesn’t Know Them Or Their Mom, And Now Her Ex Is Guilt Tripping Her About It

Sleepovers are a controversial topic for a lot of parents. One concern is not knowing the children or their parents.

AITA For not letting my child have a sleepover with his step-siblings at my place? I have a son with my ex. We split up over two years ago. We didn’t end our relationship on good terms and we only communicate about child-related things. I don’t know much about his personal life outside of basic info. He’s dating a woman I only met once. She has three kids I’ve never met. I only know their names thanks to my child’s stories and a single birthday card they’d signed for my child.

I don’t even know their exact ages, all I know is that they’re in primary school, but are older than my kid (so they’re between 7-11y/o). I am more than happy with this arrangement too. That’s why I am very confused by their request to have two of the step-siblings over for a sleepover. My child just had his room renovated and evidently bragged about his Minecraft room. He’s already had his cousin (my ex’s nephew) for a sleepover too, so it’s clear that we don’t mind the general idea of sleepovers. When my ex mentioned this idea of me hosting his step kids, I immediately shot it down. I am only comfortable hosting our nephew and this is because I know him and his parents very well. I don’t even consider letting my child’s closest friends stay overnight just yet. Why would I let strangers sleep in my house? I don’t know their mother and I don’t know them. I don’t feel comfortable taking responsibility for those kids.

My ex argued that I know him (safe to say- that argument made me even less inclined to cave LOL) and that the kids are now siblings so it’s good for them to have those experiences together. I responded saying that they already have the experience of sleeping under the same roof when my kid is with his dad. My ex called me cruel for causing a division between the siblings since the steps are not even allowed to experience sleeping in the Minecraft room. I am not too sure what that even means- it’s just a room. I told my ex that I’m happy to share some tips and tricks if he decides to turn one of his own rooms into a Minecraft room to give the kids the experience of sleeping in one. My son knows my opinion on sleepovers. Once I told him no, he didn’t push this idea any further. He is happy to see his step-siblings when he’s at his dad’s. AITA?

