Mother Told Her Mother-In-Law That Her Three-Month-Old Son Doesn’t Drink Formula, But She Went Behind Her Back And Bottle Fed The Baby Anyway

It’s always annoying when you come across someone who thinks they’re better than you.

So, what would you do if you got out of the shower and found your MIL feeding your child something they aren’t allowed to eat? Would you let it go because she’s the grandma? Or would you draw the line and let her know that what she did was wrong?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and won’t sit around and take it.

AITA for taking my baby and leaving after my MIL secretly fed him formula and said I did not know how to raise my son? I (29F) have two kids with my husband (31M): a 3-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old son. Our families live in a different country, and we only get to see them once a year or so. We’ve been staying between my in-laws and parents’ houses for the holidays, and this is the first time they’ve met our son. Ever since my son was born, my MIL has been absolutely obsessed with him. She wants pictures and videos of him every day, calls him “my baby,” wants to know how every paediatrician visit went, etc.

Her MIL always had a comment.

This would have been fine except she was always distant with my daughter, and I had assumed she was getting older and probably had little patience for smaller babies/kids. I exclusively ********** my son, and she hates this. She constantly makes remarks to my husband that the baby is never full or questioning why I keep holding him to sleep, saying I’m too attached. During our stay with them, she always wanted to hold him, which is fine on its own, but she has made irritating remarks like, “Oh, he still wants to eat? He needs more than what you’re giving him,” if he starts crying after I’ve fed him.

Then, she crossed the line.

Last night, I went to take a shower, and when I stepped out, I heard the baby screaming. When I walked into the kitchen, I saw MIL trying to feed him formula from a bottle. We don’t have bottles! She bought one and had been keeping it in her house to feed him. When I said, “What the ****?” She just said, “You took so long in the shower, and he was starving.” I was so angry and told her she had no right to feed my baby without consulting me. She went off on me, telling me it is her right as his grandma and that I need to stop hogging the baby, that I am jealous of her bond with him, and that she knows how to raise a son and I don’t. I lost it.

Now, she’s playing victim with the family.

I took my son from her and went to my husband, telling him I won’t spend another minute in her house. My FIL came out and told me to calm down and stop overreacting, that I should be grateful MIL loves her grandson so much. I told him it was the disrespect and disregard that I have an issue with. As we were leaving, she accused me of taking her grandson away from her, just as I had taken her son (my husband) away from her. As soon as we left, she must have called up their relatives to complain about me because my husband’s phone has been blowing up with calls and messages from family saying I was way out of line and I needed to apologize to my MIL for disrespecting her. AITA?

Wow! It’s one thing to love your grandchild, but this is something else entirely.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve dealt with this woman.

