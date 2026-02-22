Nephew Refused To Let His Aunt Move Into His House, So Later, She Decided That It’s He And His Partner’s Responsibly To Help Her Buy A Home, But He Refused And Her Entitlement Was Put On Display

Sometimes, the most entitled people are members of your own family.

So, what would you do if a relative assumed your home and savings were automatically available to them just because they’re family?

Would you give them a little money? Or would you draw a boundary and let them know it’s your money?

In the following story, one nephew finds himself in this situation and doesn’t want to help. Here’s what’s going on.

Entitled aunt wants my SO and I to help with their down payment since we did not offer my home I am of South Asian background. In my culture, families tend to live in multi-generational homes with their siblings, which is nice, but can also create a sense of entitlement to other people’s things. My immediate family (parents and brother) grew up in the US since I was in 1st grade. The majority of my relatives lived in our home country until a few years ago, when they moved to where my family and I are. I own a two-family home that was purchased over 8 years ago. The home was purchased well before my aunts and uncles moved to the states and they in no way helped with the purchase.

The family members want to buy a home.

For some reason, they thought that when they moved to the US, they would be able to live in my home. I said no for various reasons, not limited to seeing how they did not take care of their own home back in our home country, no guarantee they would actually pay rent, and I did not want to mix family with this kind of thing. Currently, one of my aunts and her family is looking to buy a home. They have been rejected a couple of times due to low offers, so they are now asking relatives to give them cash to increase their offers.

Then, she put her entitlement on full display.

I had dinner at my parents’ with one of my aunts and some members of her family. At dinner, my aunt asked me if I could help. I told them we cannot. We have a wedding to pay for and our own goal of purchasing a new home in a few years. My aunt responded by saying, “You really don’t have any extra money? Doesn’t your SO have an inheritance that she could use to help us out? You didn’t let us live in your home, and we had to rent out elsewhere, so you should at least help us out here.”

He put her in her place.

To that, I answered, “Just because we have money saved up does not mean we want to give you $20K. The money we have saved up is for our own goals and emergencies. As far as my SO’s inheritance, that really isn’t your business since it’s not really even my business. That’s SO’s inheritance and not an emergency fund for people to use.” For context, the only reason why my aunt knows about my SO’s inheritance is that my SO mentioned it to my mom once when talking about her grandparents (whom the inheritance is from). She never mentioned an amount. My mom must have mentioned it to relatives. Not the best idea for my mom to do. None of them even knows the actual amount of the inheritance.

If they were good people, he would help.

The funniest part about all this is that I don’t even like these relatives. The only reason why I keep in touch or help out with other things (job applications, help with schooling, taking cousins to the movies) is that my mom asked me to just see them once in a while, and because I do care about my cousins, who shouldn’t be blamed for their parents’ *********. If they were decent people, we would try to help. However, they are generally selfish and entitled. If we offered a lower amount than requested, they would just act ***** about it.

Wow! That sounds so cringe!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about his aunt.

They’re not his responsibility.

If they want to buy a home, then they need to save and plan just like anyone else.

