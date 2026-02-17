Some people will never be happy, no matter what you do.

So, what would you do if a customer called and demanded access to an account that wasn’t legally theirs yet? Would you take his word for it and allow him access anyway? Or would you follow company policy and let him know that you had to hear from the account holder first?

In the following story, one call center employee finds herself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it played out.

Have you ever bought a home before?? I work in a small office for a company that provides ongoing maintenance services to residential homes. A rude guy bought a house from one of our customers and wants to take over the account. Me: “This account is still active. It’s no problem to change things over, but I need to hear from the previous homeowner first. As soon as he lets us know he sold the house, we can get you set up.”

She tried to reason with him.

Rude Guy: “Sorry, your phone or headset or whatever isn’t working as well as you think it is. It sounded like you’re saying I just wasted my time?” Me: “Not at all. It’s just our policy that account changes need to be requested by the account holder. I’m sure you wouldn’t want just anybody to be able to call and cancel your account, right?” RG: (Yelling over me the entire time I’m saying all of that) “You want me to call someone I don’t have access to just to be able to give you money? Have you ever bought a home before?? We’re not friends, I can’t just call him!”

He didn’t like that answer either.

Me: “….Give me a sec, and I’ll find out what we can do.” RG: … I waited a few seconds for him to say something, then figured he wasn’t going to say anything, then, as I pressed the hold button, he started yelling something else, and immediately hung up. I was going to tell him I would do my best to reach out to the old homeowner and call him back, but I just needed a second to lower my blood pressure first, geez.

Eek! This guy sounds like something else.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

