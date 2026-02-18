Office Worker Refuses Letting Building Maintenance Turn Up The Thermostat For Her Coworker Who Gets Cold Because It Would Make Her Hot

One of the reasons people love working from home is that they can have their space the way they like it. In an office, you have little control over things.

AITA for not turning the office heat up? For some reason, the thermostat in my office also controls the office next door (as well as the heat in my office). It’s locked, so I can’t adjust the heat. Today, the woman in the office next door and a maintenance worker came to check the thermostat.

Apparently, she is finding her office quite cold and wants to turn the heat up. This would also turn the heat up in my office. They asked me if we could turn it up by 3 degrees. It’s currently 22 degrees C in my office, though it may be cooler next door. I said no. It’s already quite warm in my office; if it gets hotter, I’ll get sleepy, or very uncomfortable. Another colleague suggested that my office neighbor get a space heater.

She says she has one, but it doesn’t warm her office up enough. I feel bad that she’s cold, but I really can’t imagine working in a warmer space every day, especially in the winter, when I’m wearing warmer clothes anyway. I can’t come to work in summer clothes when it’s freezing outside. Also, I’m a 48-year-old woman. Any minute the Menopause Fairy is going to show up with her basket of hot flashes. AITA for not letting them turn up the heat so my coworker in the next office can work more comfortably?

