Pregnant Mom Of Ill Toddler Rushes Him To Hospital, Yet Her Parents Still Refused To Help Her, So She Intends To Cancel The Family Vacation They Paid For

They say you really get to see a person’s true character and true loyalty to you based on how they behave when you are in the worst time of your life.

If that’s true, the person in this story knows everything she needs to know about her in-laws.

Check out how she wants to deal with that.

AITA If I Cancel A Family Vacation?

Several months ago my husband and I invited my in-laws on an all expense paid vacation to a tropical island. It’s quite an expensive trip (>$15k) due to the location and height of tourist season. We knew it likely would be the only time my in-laws would ever be able to travel to this destination as they can’t afford it on their own. We leave for the trip in several weeks.

The plans already have a huge hitch.

I initially was excited about this trip. However, the events of this past week have me second guessing whether to still invite them or not. On Monday, my toddler son was admitted to the hospital and stayed overnight due to a severe respiratory illness. Thankfully he’s fine now, but at the time my in-laws declined to help with our baby at home because they “Needed to make cookie trays for their friends.” I had other family handle the baby until I could at least be home for the night while my husband stayed with our son. On Tuesday, our son was released from the hospital but our baby started showing signs of being sick with the same illness. By Wednesday, she was worsening and got seen by her pediatrician. Her health plummeted on Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Her in-laws are being unbelievably callous.

During this time, my in-laws hosted a holiday party at their home and had expected us to still attend despite the recent hospitalization. Obviously we did not attend. Thursday morning (Christmas) I hosted my in-laws for breakfast. They arrived 45 minutes late, pretended the kids weren’t sick (despite the obvious signs they were). Whenever I would correct them they would make statements like “We know a lot of people sick” and “They look healthy for being sick.” By this time, my husband fell ill and began vomiting and having GI issues. At this point, it’s important to note I’m pregnant in my 2nd trimester. It’s Christmas morning and I’m juggling two sick kids, a sick husband, and a holiday breakfast.

Then they got even more out of line.

Without even asking, my MIL says out loud “I can’t help with the kids today because of our plans with other family. Tomorrow I’m hosting a luncheon. And this weekend I’m having their cousins over and can’t help.” I felt really insulted. It’s clear I’m drowning as a mom and instead of offering any help this past week, it’s been excuse after excuse of why they can’t assist us. Now, I’m laying in bed sick with be same illness as my husband. Although he’s recovering, he’s far from 100% and we have to wrangle the still sick kids by ourselves. WIBTA if I decide to cancel their tickets for this trip? I just feel completely taken advantage of at this point and wondering if I should keep making an effort for people who don’t seem to make the same effort in return in an emergency?

