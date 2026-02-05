Renter Experiences Multiple Problems With His Apartment, But The Landlord Doesn’t Take It Seriously Until The City Inspector Shows Up

Imagine living in a rental unit, and you notice multiple serious problems including plumbing, electrical and even mold. Would you keep living there, move out, or try to get your landlord to make things right?

In this story, one tenant is in this exact situation, but since he was a broke college student who didn’t know anything about electrical or plumbing, he ignored the situation for a long time.

Keep reading to find out what happened when he finally took action.

Slumlord pushes me to my limits, I unleash the kraken. If you’ve never been a poor starving college student you may not understand why I put up with what I did. When you have nothing, and nowhere else to go… you get the idea. In 2001, I was close to finishing college and needed a cheap place for the rest of the semester and part of summer. The plan was that I’d find a job and fully expected to move due to my degree. My best friend lived in the upstairs of a converted bungalow within walking distance of school and someone had just moved out. The bungalow was split into three apartments. Two downstairs and one upstairs.

It wasn’t great but also wasn’t horrible.

I looked at the apartment and it was exactly what you’d expect but it was clean, and I kind of enjoyed the old bungalow kinda feel. Water was included (common in split buildings), it came with a washer and dryer, except… it had no AC (it did have gas heat). It did have windows in the front and rear allowing for a natural wind flow then open so it really wasn’t that bad. I mean… I was only here for the summer (3 months) right? Signed the papers, put down the deposit and moved in a week later.

It was great at first.

It was amazing to sit on a giant front porch at night with my best friend, his girlfriend, and others on the street. School finished up without any issue and another friend of ours needed a place for the summer and couldn’t afford anything on his own. This is where things took a turn and I learned a tremendous amount of how not to do things. If you’re an electrician, plumber, HVAC, natural gas, or god help you an inspector hold on to your pants. You’re in for a ride.

They needed an electrician.

The first thing that happened was 2-3 outlets stopped working. A ‘worker’ came out to fix the plugs and he was so wasted he couldn’t stand on his own. I was like… eh… it’s 110v… what’s the worst that can happen. (Electricians get ready)… he pulled out several outlets and they all had strangely colored metal wiring (aluminum). I knew almost nothing about it at this time, let alone that you should never attach copper to aluminum. As he traced the problem, it turned out to be a hidden box behind plaster, that looked scorched to hell and back. No problem! The ‘worker’ just cut the bad parts off and twisted them together in a wire nut.

But that didn’t solve the problem.

I kid you not, within 5 minutes one of the wires had melted again. This time, he puts in an outlet half way up the wall attached to the copper wires and then brings in a homebuilt monstrosity that looked like an extension cord with outlets every 8 feet or so and screwed each box into the wall by the floor. “That should do ya” and left. We had power again, so I could game. Didn’t care (or know how dangerous it was)

Then, there was another problem.

The second thing that happened was our cable went out. Cable guy came and had to go under the house. He came back out moving faster than Usain Bolt yelling “rats, rats, rats”. He ran a new line around the house and through an exterior wall with a bunch of caulk and dipped. I had cable again, so I could game. Didn’t care.

The next problem was pretty inevitable considering why the cable guy left so quickly.

The third thing that happened was a massive infestation of rats. Wonder where they came from. They got into everything. Food, clothes… it was so bad you would hear them in the walls and you could play a game where you’d tap where they are and they’d screech at you. ‘Worker’ guy arrived and put out a few traps outside and then went under the house to put more. ‘Worker’ guy ‘noped’ out of there almost as fast as the cable guy.

He should’ve told them to leave for a week.

The next day the ‘worker’ guy came back and let everyone know we had to be out of the house all day. This wasn’t an issue for any of us as we were all students or had jobs. What he didn’t tell us was that he was going to spray under the house and set off some kind of vermin bombs in our apartments. I managed to get home before he did and take my cat next door. Of course… at the time I didn’t realize that the chemicals he’s spraying require you to NOT be in the house for a week. You know… carcinogens are bad mkay?

He defends his intellect.

We happily all hung out, even though it smelled. I know… some of you are probably thinking I’m full on stupid here but it simply came down to me being too trusting of people. I didn’t have anywhere else to go. As summer came to an end, the job market for my career was atrocious unless you wanted to live elsewhere. My best friend wound up hooking me up with a side job writing code for simple applications. It wasn’t a career yet, but it was better than what I was doing and I was good at it. This let me start to save money. It also started to get colder and things started to get real.

Then, there was a smell.

The fourth thing that happened was this incredibly bad smell started to come from under the house. We all thought it was the rats, but ‘worker guy’ swore he cleaned all the traps and removed all of them. (Get ready plumbers!!!) ‘Worker guy’ comes out from under the house and says “I told you it wasn’t any rats. It’s just all the black mold and water from the washers.” I asked for a bit of clarification… (get ready). See… ALL water from the washing machines in each apartment dumped into a giant pit under the house and slowly soaked into the soil. We’d happened to have had a LOT of rain so there was nowhere for the water to go.

This is really bad!

As a result, over time, black mold was everywhere. I shined a flashlight under and it was unbelievable. (HVAC GET READY!!!) There was also ZERO insulation in the floors. None. Zippo. Nada. Niet! ‘Worker guy’ pumped all the water out using a water pump and it took an hour. The hose was twice the size of a garden hose to give you an idea. Then he put fans to dry things out and told us he’d be back in two days to take care of the black mold. I don’t know this for sure, but I’m 99.9% sure he just used white primer on top of the mold.

He finally decided to move out.

At this point I’m sure any home inspector reading this is going “Holy heck! I see that all the time right before I condemn a building” At this point… I was done. I started searching for an apartment and found an amazing one (like nice in today’s standards) for only $200 more. I felt pretty stupid for not looking earlier but I couldn’t move in for 30 days. I also knew that in situations like these you could break your lease and demand your deposit back. I did just that.

The landlord was not at all understanding.

My conversation with the landlord did not go well. The moment I mentioned breaking my lease, he started screaming into the phone and hung up on me. I called back trying to explain how bad it was, thinking he can’t possibly realize and still act that way. He laughed at me on the phone and threatened to send me to collections. I replied that I would go to the city and he just laughed more saying “Go ahead. They never do anything.”.

It got worse.

While I felt defeated, I still made the decision to abandon this apartment the second our new apartment was ready but I had 30 days until it was ready. It was getting cold. Like unbearably cold and no electric heater was going to do it. Me being ignorant of physicals and thermodynamics… what happens when you heat a house that has no insulation in the floor? You don’t heat the house. You also aren’t supposed to smell gas all the time because our heater was gas. At that point, I went from super tolerant nice guy to, what my friends call, Kraken Mode.

He called city inspections.

I called city inspections at 9am, the moment they opened, and explained the issue. The lady on the line straight up didn’t believe me right up until I told them the property landlords name. The line got really quiet with a ‘hang on’ and within 60 seconds she asked if they could come over now. I was thinking an inspector would come and the landlord would get fined as a way for me to stick it to him.

A lot more people showed up than he anticipated.

Nine people showed up. NINE. Six inspectors, 2 managers and the head of their department. I went over every single thing that happened, showed them email chains, voicemails, it was pretty damning. As we went over each issue I learned so much.

Here’s what he learned…

It’s dangerous for aluminum and copper wiring to touch… ever… in fact it’s straight up illegal. Electrical boxes hidden behind walls – illegal Homemade extension cord with outlets – illegal Pest control the way they did – illegal Dumping water under the house (for any reason) – illegal Treating black mold with primer – illegal (and not effective at all) Having a gas heater with more than 3 turns in the pipe – illegal (ours had 8)

But there were more problems.

They found so… much… more. My apartment was paying the electric bill for all external lightning (shared hall light, front porch lights). The boarded up fireplace in my apartment had squirrels in it and wasn’t sealed properly (top and bottom). The house was sinking due to all the water under the home… etc etc etc.

The apartment downstairs was even worse.

The creme de la creme was that the second apartment downstairs had been vacant since the bad smell… but the door was left unlocked. They walked right in and I kid you not, all of the plaster on one wall had started to peel off from the top of the wall due to sewage leak from upstairs. I don’t know how I didn’t smell it. Think about a half-inch amount of built up plaster peeling off the wall… it was unreal. They were using this as a training moment and I was laughing along with them until I went “So uh… what am I supposed to do?”.

The director gave him some advice.

The director asked me to inform the landlord, in certified mail, that you are vacating the apartment due to health reasons and it being unsafe and that he had 2 weeks to send my deposit or I was contacting city inspections. He was very specific that I not use “uninhabitable” or a few other words that might indicate I had already done so. If he sent my deposit, I said I would consider the matter closed.

Then a neighbor showed up.

One of our neighbors came over during this to see what was going on. Once he found out he walked up to the head honcho director and went “You want to see more? I worked for that jerk for two weeks at the start of the summer. Never paid me. Want me to show you at least 20 more houses in the same condition?”. You could have heard a pin drop. The look in the directors eyes… you would have thought it was Christmas. The whole party simply walked out of the house and right next door. If memory serves me correctly there were 12 homes owned by him on that road and each one got a house call.

Things were starting to look up!

However, this still left me without a place to live right? While the city was going down the street taking pictures etc, the new apartment people called and said our new apartment was ready. My friend and I started packing, making it even easier for the city to take pictures. We had a moving truck and it loaded and at the new apartment by 10pm that night. We moved in our beds and went to sleep. I woke up bright and early and setup my computer, wrote the letter, and was at the post office right when they opened. When I checked the letter got there the same day, and he had to sign that he got it. Four days later, I had a check in the mail for my full deposit.

It wasn’t over yet.

(90’s commerical) But wait there’s more!! Over the next few weeks I had several calls from the city eventually leading to me giving a recorded statement about my experience. My best friend also moved out at the same time I did and was now in a massive house.

Here’s how it ended for the landlord…

The property landlord made the news. Not only was he heavily fined by the city but he was given 90 days to fix ALL of the issues or surrender the properties. What I didn’t know was this guy owned over 120 properties all around the college, and 40-some were all in violation. He wound up selling most of his properties but he did eventually wind up surrendering the house I was in, and 2 others on the street.

And here’s how things are going today…

I looked him up while I was writing this and it seems he’s somehow up to the same nonsense just in a different city. Trust me… if you see his reviews… you’ll stay away. Oddly enough I wound up turning that coding job into a full time career eventually becoming a full-stack developer (code monkey) not using anything from my degree. I will tell you that my degree opened doors so there’s that.

I’m glad OP didn’t get sick from the horrible living conditions. It’s too bad the landlord hasn’t changed his ways.

