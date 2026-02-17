Retail Chain Gave A Customer A Hard Time With A Sale, So She Took A Page From Their Book And Then One-Upped Them

Fighting for fair rates with a retail store can often feel like an uphill battle.

What would you do if a store refused to honor your valid discount? One person recently shared their sneaky tactic to circumventing this on Reddit. Here are the details.

Kohl’s wouldn’t price match Black Friday, so I followed their policy… very carefully

This happened over Black Friday.

Back in October, I bought a vacuum from Kohl’s online for in-store pickup.

It normally sold for around $330, but I paid $250 and got $50 in Kohl’s Cash, which I used the following week.

Sounds like a great deal.

No issues there.

When Black Friday rolled around, I noticed the exact same vacuum was now selling for $150.

I reached out to online customer service to see if they could refund the difference since I had bought it online.

It’s worth a shot.

They told me they don’t do price matching or price adjustments during Black Friday promotions.

Nothing they could do.

While I was chatting with the rep, I looked up my order and noticed the return window was 90 days and I was still well within it.

That’s a pretty major loophole.

I pointed that out and tried using it as leverage, asking if they could just refund the difference instead of dealing with a return.

Still no.

At that point, I told the rep that if that was the case, I’d return the used vacuum to Kohl’s and just buy it on Amazon instead.

An admirable approach.

They didn’t budge.

So I did exactly what their policy allowed.

I ordered the same vacuum again from Kohl’s for $150 with free delivery.

An even better deal!

That purchase also earned me $30 in Kohl’s Cash.

When it arrived, I took the unopened box to my local Kohl’s and returned it using my original $250 receipt from October.

I fully expected them to deduct the $50 in Kohl’s Cash I’d already spent from the refund… but they didn’t.

Someone was phoning it in at work that day.

End result?

Full $250 refund, $100 saved.

Plus an extra $30 in Kohl’s Cash.

It’s a Black Friday miracle.

No rules broken.

Just followed their policies exactly.

Sometimes it literally pays to follow the rules. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

Corporations are so often penny wise and pound foolish.

