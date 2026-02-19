Mom Gave Her Son Very Specific Instructions, But That Didn’t Stop Him From Wreaking Havoc

Raising toddlers is a full-time job, whether you’re employed elsewhere or not.

How do you keep your toddlers from destroying the house? One woman recently shared a failed attempt at this with Reddit.

Here are the details.

When we knew we were in trouble

My son, 4-5ish came walking into the living room one day carrying an entire box of Cheez-Its.

“Nuh-uh. That box stays in the kitchen”.

Doubt that rule stuck.

This kid takes a slow look around the room between myself and my spouse.

Then he runs into the kitchen, grabs a bowl, dumps the entire box into a bowl, drops the box and runs back into the living room, presenting the bowl triumphantly.

It’s like he was presenting the birth of a new king at pride rock.

This kid sounds like an absolute legend.

We look at each other and say in unison “Uh oh”.

This kid has spent his entire life with this mentality.

We have to be very careful with our wording when talking to him sometimes.

Kids say and do the craziest things. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

These stories are the ones that last a lifetime.

