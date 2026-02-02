She Ruined Her Class’s Secret Santa, But Her Classmates Took Her Punishment Way Too Far

It’s a fine line between knowing when to apologize and when to stand up for yourself.

How would you handle a group full of your classmates chastising you for an honest mistake? One girl recently asked Reddit for their wisdom on how to navigate this. Here’s what went down.

AITA? I accidentally ruined Secret Santa at school and now I feel awful So today we were doing Secret Santa in my class, and the girl in charge of passing out the names let me choose mine. I walked back out to where everyone else was, and another girl asked me, “Did you pick yet?” I said yeah, and then she asked, “Who did you get?”

That’s not exactly how that works.

I genuinely thought she was just asking normally and that it was fine to say… so I told her. The moment I said the name, everyone got mad.

Well, can’t really blame them there.

They took all the papers back, called everyone to return theirs, and then told me to leave while they talked about me. I could hear them calling me stupid and saying how they were happy with their person and now it was ruined because of me.

She may have blabbed, but it is still luck of the draw.

Now I just feel really dumb for answering the question at all. I wasn’t trying to ruin anything I just misunderstood. But now I feel like everyone hates me and thinks I messed up on purpose.

Kids can be cruel that way.

And also no one wanted my name after that I could hear them trying to switch. I feel super stupid. AITA or the girl for even asking me?

These types of things always feel like they’re the end of the world when you’re a kid. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to add.

