Customer Went To A Ren Faire Dressed Up, But A Ton Of People Thought She Was An Employee And Tried To Hand Off Their Children To Her To Babysit

When you go to a ren faire you will see tons of people dressed up and looking amazing. Some people put in more effort than others, but they are all lots of fun.

What would you do if you were dressed up in a way that apparently made lots of people think you were an employee?

That is what happened to the lady in this story, so she had to keep telling people that she couldn’t help them as she didn’t work there.

Ren Faire Fun Went to the Ren Faire this past weekend. My 2nd time at this year’s fair and my 20th year of attending.

It can be really fun to dress up for these events.

I had on a standard peasant dress with cape. No makeup up. No headwear. Didn’t go all out like years past. The difference between what I was wearing and what employees and shop owners was staggering.

It should have been easy to see she wasn’t an employee.

Employees mostly wore street clothes. Shop owners had the all decked out costumes. This is the first year where people thought I was working as an employee or shop owner/employee. So. MANY. People.

I bet Halloween themed fairs are a blast.

It was Halloween theme weekend with free trick or treating. Each candy area was clearly marked. And had employees of that stand/building standing next to the candy interacting with everyone. And it wasn’t shoulder to shoulder crowded.

Wow, that is almost dangerous.

The amount of people trying hand me their toddlers and babies. As if any employee can just….babysit? They were treating me like I was Belle at Disney World, but a Belle that could watch their kids and give them candy while they went to the bars or the bathrooms.

I bet they were shocked.

When they were met with confused face from me while interrupting me talking to a friend or my niece and nephew, or while I was watching a performance, they finally realized I was not an employee. Grumbled apologies and looked around like deer in headlights. It was weird because so many of the parents and kids had better costumes going on than I did.

Yikes, good thing she is a decent person.

Like. I could have walked off with probably 5 or more babies/toddlers being handed off by parents or guardians that then tried to walk away and leave them. But in the shops, older white women really had it out for me. They kept getting grumpy when I wouldn’t help them with their corsets or shopping for dresses.

At least they figured it out eventually.

I just ignored them until they finally came to and also mumbled, “oh I guess she doesn’t work here.” I was just helping my friend who hadn’t been to the fair before try on and shop for stuff. Apparently that meant I should help everyone.

Wow, they are really confused.

One lady even said to her friend or sister or whatever how I wouldn’t stop talking to my friend to help real customers. I just smiled really big and said loudly to my friend, “Wow, despite my lowest efforts ever I keep being mistaken for an employee. If the newbies knew how much the employees actually make maybe they would stop being such jerks.”

Hopefully they get the hint, and hopefully she still had a lot of fun at the event.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this weird situation.

This would put it to an end.

Right, who is giving their kids away.

I can’t imagine this happens a lot.

Now this would be funny.

Dressing up is a lot of fun.

What kind of parent just hands their kids to a stranger.

