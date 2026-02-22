Telemarketer Left An Angry Voicemail Message, So The Person On The Other End Of The Terse Call Got In Touch With The Telemarketer’s Supervisor

Imagine getting a voicemail message from a telemarketer. Would you listen to what they have to say or immediately delete it feeling like the message is a waste of time?

In this story, one person tries to prevent telemarketers from leaving voicemail messages, but one telemarketer leaves a message anyway. The person who got the voicemail is so upset about it that they call the company to complain.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for calling a supervisor about the message their worker left on my voicemail? My answering machine/voicemail set up usually says something about “telemarketers just hang up as we don’t have any money and aren’t interested. Friends and family leave a message and we’ll get right back to you.” Well, I guess this message really ticked off one telemarketer because she left a very bitter vm about how telemarketers are people, too, and have families to feed and this is how they make their living, and how DARE I say what I did (?!?) about them! There was more to her rant, but wow.

She was really upset.

WELL NOW! I was mad that I was taken to task over my voice mail! I called the number back and calmly asked for a manager, then explained to him what had happened. He was appalled and assured me that that caller would be spoken to.

Her brother thinks she messed up.

My brother, who worked at a call center at the time, said I pulled a jerk move, and that the telemarketer was probably fired. So. WITA for complaining to the manager?

