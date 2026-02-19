Tenant Got Tired Of A Neighbor Stealing His Trash Bin To Save A Parking Spot, So He Took One Final Move That Ended The Petty Game For Good

Parking disputes have a way of bringing out people’s most territorial instincts.

So when one tenant noticed his neighbor repeatedly commandeered his trash bin to save a prime parking spot, tensions continued to grow.

It didn’t take long for the bin war to spill into the street —literally.

Keep reading for the full story!

Use your own bin! A while back, I lived in a two-apartment building. My neighbor liked to save a parking spot for himself right in front of the building. We had recycling and garbage bins in front of our homes. All tenants on the block had their own two bins.

This guy did something pretty unbelievable.

He would take my bin and use it to save his spot. That felt rude, and I wanted to keep my own bin where it belonged.

The tenant tried to return it, but once again, the neighbor interferred.

So I put my bin back on the sidewalk in front of our building. Then I put his bin there instead to save his spot. Afterwards, I went out and saw that he still wanted to use mine. We went back and forth moving each other’s bins, maybe two or three feet from where they usually sat on the sidewalk.

So finally, the tenant’s patience ran out.

Then one night, I took his bin and tossed it into the middle of the street. It was lying there sideways. I didn’t care if a car ran over it. I put my bin back where it was supposed to be. The next day, he used his own bin to save his spot and never touched mine again.

And that’s how you lay down the law!

What did Redditors make of this bold solution?

Why not weigh the bin down with something extra heavy?

But what about the other cars?

Trying to save an unassigned parking spot will always be an uphill battle.

This day marked the moment this neighbor learned the difference between saving a spot and pushing his luck.

