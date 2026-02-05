Tourist Visits “The Gardens Of The World” In Berlin, Germany, And She Learns What They Think Of America
While visiting Germany, one TikToker visited “The Gardens of the World,” and she wanted to share what some of the different gardens looked like.
The one that represents America must be a joke.
Her video begins with her saying, “So, if anyone is curious about what Europeans really think about Americans and American culture, let me introduce you to the Gardens of the World in Berlin.”
Ok, this should be interesting.
She goes on to say, “This is the America Garden. It is a fake parking lot, literally. This is the garden. This curated-designed garden has half-dead palm trees and a closed-off patch of grass. Yeah.”
Then she shows some of the other gardens, and all of them are absolutely stunning, including this Italian garden!
Low key kind of funny.
Watch the video to see all the gardens for yourself.
@sophiaonthemap
The “America Garden” is actually an art exhibit critiquing car culture and industrial development over nature in LA (or something like that) 🤔 The cars have California plates and just stay there permanently #berlin #germany #americanabroad #americaningermany #americanculture #americansineurope
The people in the comments actually seem to agree.
Here is someone who says they got the American garden right.
Are they more polite than us?
I’m sure the Australian garden is pretty.
People love their American stereotypes.
