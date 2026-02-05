February 5, 2026 at 10:48 am

Tourist Visits “The Gardens Of The World” In Berlin, Germany, And She Learns What They Think Of America

by Michael Levanduski

Talking about American stereotype

While visiting Germany, one TikToker visited “The Gardens of the World,” and she wanted to share what some of the different gardens looked like.

The one that represents America must be a joke.

Her video begins with her saying, “So, if anyone is curious about what Europeans really think about Americans and American culture, let me introduce you to the Gardens of the World in Berlin.”

Ok, this should be interesting.

Woman traveling

She goes on to say, “This is the America Garden. It is a fake parking lot, literally. This is the garden. This curated-designed garden has half-dead palm trees and a closed-off patch of grass. Yeah.”

Dead palm trees

Then she shows some of the other gardens, and all of them are absolutely stunning, including this Italian garden!

Screenshot 2026 01 20 at 1.26.14 PM Tourist Visits The Gardens Of The World In Berlin, Germany, And She Learns What They Think Of America

Low key kind of funny.

Watch the video to see all the gardens for yourself.

The “America Garden” is actually an art exhibit critiquing car culture and industrial development over nature in LA (or something like that) 🤔 The cars have California plates and just stay there permanently #berlin #germany #americanabroad #americaningermany #americanculture #americansineurope

The people in the comments actually seem to agree.

Here is someone who says they got the American garden right.

Comment 1 52 Tourist Visits The Gardens Of The World In Berlin, Germany, And She Learns What They Think Of America

Are they more polite than us?

Comment 2 52 Tourist Visits The Gardens Of The World In Berlin, Germany, And She Learns What They Think Of America

I’m sure the Australian garden is pretty.

Comment 3 52 Tourist Visits The Gardens Of The World In Berlin, Germany, And She Learns What They Think Of America

People love their American stereotypes.

