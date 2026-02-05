Unofficial IT Helper Was Pulled In To Investigate A Microsoft Teams Presentations, But After Testing Different Sharing Methods, He Discovered The Problem

Every so often, a tech issue turns out to be less of a mystery and more of a facepalm.

So, what would you do if a coworker insisted her online trainees kept seeing a bright yellow screen, even though everything looked normal on her laptop?

Would you check the basics and give up? Or would you start testing every way she could possibly be sharing her screen until you found the problem?

In the following story, an unofficial IT worker investigates this very issue and finds the issue.

Here’s what happened.

The one with Yellow Teams Although I am not the official tech support for our office, I know a thing or two about implementing Microsoft Teams Rooms. The first Line support did not know what to do with this ticket, so they contacted me. Fortunately, the woman who had created the ticket was available for testing. The ticket stated that when she used the Teams Room to give online training, her shared screen appeared very yellow to the trainees, while other people in the meeting had normal-colored screens. She even had a meeting recording to prove just that!

Then, he saw the yellow screen.

I looked at her laptop, found the screen a bit darker than normal, but nothing obvious. Then, I set up a Teams meeting, let her share her screen using the “Share Screen” function, and a perfect picture appeared! But she insisted she wanted to share her screen like “Anyone Else,” meaning she wanted to use the HDMI cable connected to the Teams Room setup for this. When she used the HDMI, the 65-inch presentation screen also looked a bit off to me, but not too disturbing. However, the screen I saw was a very, very yellow screen!

Of course, it was one setting causing all the problems.

I had a situation before where users at home had HDR displays and set the display to HDR mode in Windows, set to ON, but it gave a “flat” image with few colors. Checked all her Graphic Settings, all set to default, not the cause of the problem. Then she mentioned that the bright colors on her laptop bother her when she works late. Instead of dimming the screen, she used Windows ‘Night Light mode to dim the bright blue colors. That day, I learned that “Night Light” mode can turn your Teams presentation yellow! She promised to turn Night Lite mode off for her next presentation!

Wow! That’s actually a good tidbit to know.

Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit have ever done this before.

The whole thing was a W for this person.

According to this comment, loose cables will do that, too.

This person will use the info to prank colleagues.

Here’s someone who appreciates the setting.

Now he knows!

The good news is that you never know when you’ll need this knowledge.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.