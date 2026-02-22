Woman Refused To Let Her Boyfriend’s Unemployed Friend Stay For A Week, But She Started Spiraling With Guilt When Her Boyfriend Called Her Selfish

Inviting someone into your home can either be a kind gesture or a complete disaster.

So when one woman refused to host her boyfriend’s friend who had a history of being a terrible roommate, her boyfriend still tried to pressure her into it anyway.

And now she was stuck choosing between protecting her peace or playing savior to a man she didn’t even like.

AITA For not letting my partners friend stay with us? I F(20) live with my partner M(25) and recently one his friends M(25) that comes over frequently, got kicked out of where he lives. He was staying at one of his friends mom’s house, but the friend doesn’t live there with him. He stayed there rent free, and worked a little bit but ended up getting fired.

So since that has happened he’s been asking my boyfriend if he can stay with us for a week, but I know it will not just be a week. Now, I don’t really like this friend, because one, he’s disrespected our relationship before, and every time he comes over, he overstays his welcome, eats all our snacks and doesn’t even clean up after himself.

We also have a friend F(29) who he lived with for a little and she said that when he lived with her, he didn’t do anything but play on his game all day, didn’t help with chores or anything of the sort. So I feel like I have some pretty valid reasons.

I feel like if he stayed with us, it would be really awkward if he did because my boyfriend works 8 hours, and I wouldn’t wanna be alone with his friend because all the space we have to chill in is our bedroom and our living room. We would run out of a lot of our food. The house would be messy, and I wouldn’t get much time with my boyfriend and I feel like it would cause some problems in our relationship too.

Now, my boyfriend told me that this is completely up to me, and if I don’t want him to he won’t have him stay with us. But he also told me he feels bad for his friend and tried to convince me and when I said no, stop asking, he just said “selfish.” And shook his head.

But I do feel really bad because he is in a homeless shelter and that’s the part that’s bothering me the most… I’m having trouble sleeping because of how guilty I feel. On one hand, if he doesn’t stay here, I’m happy and comfortable in my own home, but on the other hand if he stays here it would be good for him. AITA?

“No” is a complete sentence.

Her boyfriend isn’t acting like a good partner in this situation.

Her boyfriend needs to learn to accept the fact she isn’t okay with this.

Why not get a sensible agreement in writing?

