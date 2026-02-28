Woman Refused To Skip The Gym To Avoid Interrupting Her Niece’s Weekend Sleepovers, So She Was Accused Of Being Selfish

Shared living arrangements often come with unexpected conflicts.

In this story, a woman was asked by her mother to stop going to the gym on weekends.

Apparently, whenever she enters the house, their dog barks and wakes her young niece during sleepovers.

She felt the request was unfair since she works full-time and is training for an event.

Do you agree? Read the full story below.

AITA for coming home late from the gym and waking my niece, and refusing to compromise? I (23F) rent a place together with my mother. Around one night a week, she has my sister’s daughter (6F) round for a sleepover. This is normally on a Friday or Saturday. It is to give my sister a break.

This woman goes to the gym before coming home.

I work full-time. My only day off is a Monday. After work, I always go straight to the gym. I finish work at 9 p.m. I am normally home from the gym around 10:30-ish. This depends on traffic.

When she enters the front door, her mom’s dog barks, waking up her niece.

My mother has asked me to skip the gym on Fridays and Saturdays because when I come home late, her dog barks. He always barks when someone comes through the door. This wakes up my niece. If I notice my niece has been awoken, I always tell her it’s just me. She doesn’t get frightened and goes back to sleep.

She refused to skip the gym and told her mom she’s being unreasonable.

I told my mother I don’t think it’s reasonable to ask me not to go to the gym. This is just because she might have my niece round for a sleepover. I said being woken up by a dog barking on a non-school night every so often isn’t a huge deal. I said she’s being unreasonable. It’s not my fault that the dog barks. He’s not even my dog. He’s hers.

Her mom accused her of being selfish and unaccommodating.

I don’t want to give up some of my gym sessions. I’m training for an event that’s occurring this year. My mother said I’m being unreasonable and unaccommodating. She said I’m being selfish and uncaring. AITA for refusing to compromise?

You can’t just suddenly change your routine just because you have a visitor.

