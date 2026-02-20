Woman Took Care Of Her Dad After Cancer Surgery, But Her Parents Were Upset She Didn’t Call More Often Due To Work And Childcare

Taking care of your own family can sometimes create conflict with your parents.

AITA for not checking on my dad? I’m in a moral dilemma here. My dad had cancer surgery two weeks ago. I went to see him with my mum and sister when he woke up. I also collected him from the hospital the following day to take him home.

I spoke to him on the phone three days later. Then, again after another seven days. This was after he had an appointment with doctors to have his catheter removed. I also arranged to go out with him and my mum for a meal to celebrate my mum’s birthday in one week’s time.

Fast forward to four days later, and I received a message. My parents were very disappointed in me. They said he had been home two weeks, and I had not been there to see him and I barely called. I was on call with work over the weekend, and my kids were ill. It genuinely slipped my mind.

For context, I have a very busy day job. I have two young children aged four and one. The one-year-old was ill over the weekend. We had the in-laws over for my mother-in-law’s 60th birthday.

I apologised over the phone to my dad. I received a response from my mum via text. They doubled down on their disappointment. They said my priorities were wrong and that I didn’t check in enough on his welfare. AITA for not checking in over the weekend? Have I used my kids and my own work as an excuse?

