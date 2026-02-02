Woman Wanted To Meet Up With Her Friends For Dinner, But When They Ignored Her Messages She Left Quietly Without Confrontation

Going out with friends is supposed to be fun and exciting.

But sometimes, it can lead to unexpected drama.

The following story involves a woman who made plans to meet a small group of friends for dinner and a local street fair.

When she tried finalizing the plans and following up, no one responded.

What do you think happened next? Let’s take a look!

AITA for quietly leaving a group plan after being left out of the conversation? Last weekend, a small group of friends (five of us total) made plans to meet up for dinner. We then walk around a local street fair. The plan itself was casual, but it was something we’d all agreed on earlier in the week. I cleared my evening for it.

No one responded.

The day of, we were coordinating through a group chat. I messaged asking what time we were meeting and where exactly. No one responded. About 15 minutes later, I saw two people in the chat sending memes to each other. So I figured they’d seen my message and would answer soon. They didn’t.

This woman went to their meeting area anyway.

I sent a follow-up about 20 minutes later asking if plans had changed. Still nothing. At that point, I assumed maybe everyone was already together and just forgot to loop me in. But I didn’t want to jump to conclusions. I went ahead and drove to the general area we’d talked about, thinking I’d figure it out when I got there. I parked, walked around for a bit, and kept checking my phone.

She didn’t want to make a scene, so she decided to leave.

Eventually, I saw on social media that two of them were already at a restaurant nearby. I didn’t want to cause a scene or make things awkward, so instead of confronting anyone, I just went home. I didn’t announce that I was leaving or send a passive-aggressive message. I figured it was better to cool off and talk about it later.

Now, her friends were asking why she ghosted them.

The next morning, one friend messaged asking why I ghosted the plan. And said it was rude to disappear without saying anything. I explained that I’d asked multiple times for details and didn’t get any response. I said I didn’t feel comfortable showing up uninvited once it seemed like things had already started without me. They said I should’ve spoken up more directly and that leaving without saying anything made it look like I didn’t care. I said it felt like I was already being sidelined, and I didn’t want to beg for attention.

Her friends are taking different sides.

Now, the group feels a little tense. Some friends think I overreacted and should’ve just walked up to them anyway. While others say it’s reasonable not to chase people who aren’t responding. I didn’t intend to punish anyone. I just didn’t want to force myself into a situation where I clearly wasn’t being included. AITA for leaving quietly instead of pushing my way into the plan?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Find new friends, advises this one.

This one makes a valid assumption.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, the best way to avoid drama is to quietly leave… like a ghost.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.