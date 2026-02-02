Woman Went On Ski Trip With Her Husband’s Family, But She Felt Upset When He Expected Her To Watch The Kids While He Skied With Friends

Vacations should be enjoyable for everyone involved.

The following story involves a woman who went on a ski trip with her husband and their two kids.

She and her children don’t ski, so technically, it was only her husband who enjoyed the activities.

When she confronted him about it, things didn’t go smoothly.

AITA for not going skiing with my husband on an expensive family trip? This is relevant. My husband comes from a rich family, I do not. He has always gone skiing. I can barely ski and have only been a few times. We went on a ski trip with his parents. It’s expensive, and he has been going since childhood.

This woman has two kids who also don’t ski.

We have our two kids with us who also can’t ski. Their grandma sees it as a moral failing. My FIL found a few of his friends, people who knew my husband as a kid. They all went skiing.

Her husband told her she could come and just watch the kids.

This morning, he told me they were skiing again with his dad’s friend. Then, he asked if I wanted to come. When I asked where, he named a slope that’s clearly not for beginners. I asked what I was supposed to do, and he said I could just come and have the kids.

She told him this kind of thing didn’t feel like a vacation.

I tried to explain that this doesn’t feel like a vacation for me. It just feels like my usual day in a different setting. He got defensive, and we ended up arguing. AITA? Because this isn’t even the first time. We go somewhere, he goes and has fun, and I stay with the kids.

Sometimes, vacation means “fun for him, babysitting for you.”

