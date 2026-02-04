Young Woman Asked Her Parent About The Oil Money She Accumulated Since Childhood, But Her Mom Claimed It Was Used On Expenses

Young adults should have access to their own financial resources.

In this story, a young woman living in Alaska questioned her parent about the PFD money she had accumulated since childhood.

Her mom claimed the funds were spent on medical expenses.

But she later found out it was spent on something else.

AITA and refusing to attend Christmas with my parent after she mismanaged $30,000 that was legally mine by 18 down to $534? I (18F) live in Alaska. Up here, we have yearly payouts called PFDs. These are just some of the profits from the oil companies giving money back to the residents, essentially. After turning 18, I wondered what ever happened to my PFD money. I started asking questions. I asked knowing that it would be about $30,000 by itself from age 1 to now. This is without increases from investments.

I had asked my parent about this situation. I asked what my money had been used for. She stated that it was used for “medical bills and stuff.” Here is the thing: I was double covered, insurance-wise, and basically never had any leftover bills. This has been stated by her.

She then said that indeed, the bills she mentioned were bills that weren’t mine. But she would “never use the money on stuff that didn’t involve me.” She then went to my other parent and accused them of getting me on this topic. She acted like they were trying to turn me against her. Which I can say is not the case at all.

I was just simply curious where the funds went. It would be a nice start for me being a new adult. She said money has always been tough for her. She said she had to use some of it for expenses. But in the divorce decree from my parents, it states she must replenish any funds used from my PFD payments.

So, regardless, it shouldn’t be completely gone. This post could be much longer. Our further conversation didn’t end well. But I will end it here. So, AITA?

She deserves to know where her money went.

