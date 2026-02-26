Young Woman Was Trying To Do Her Hair, And Her Dad Chose That Moment To Tell Her About His Girlfriend

When our parents are divorced or widowed, it’s usually inevitable that sooner or later, they’re likely to date.

It can be pretty weird for a kid, of whatever age, to watch their parent become someone’s boyfriend or girlfriend, or otherwise be unlucky in love.

But it happens, and it’s something that we have to make our peace with.

Being okay with it isn’t the same as taking an active interest though, as the young woman in this story tried to explain to her father.

AITA for not caring about my dad’s new girlfriend? Earlier today I (19, female) was minding my business doing my hair in the bathroom for work tomorrow, so that I wouldn’t have to wake up super early in the morning to do it. I have a hard time taking care of my hair since its very coily, and I was never taught how. My dad (male, 48) suddenly asked me if i knew *the lady he is currently seeing’s name* and I responded with “yes what about her?” He proceeded to tell me how he will be staying at hers Monday and Tuesday as well as Friday through Sunday.

I responded with okay, since I know that they are seeing each other but I don’t really want to be in my dad’s business, especially his dating life. He looked at me and said “aren’t you going to ask me anything?” to which I responded, “ask you about what?” I couldn’t tell if he was annoyed because I was minding my business doing my hair and wanted to be done ASAP because I was tired. He said to me, “Aren’t you going to ask about her? Why I’m staying there?”

I responded to with no because, like I said, I don’t necessarily want to know about his dating life. He then asked me if I cared about who he’s seeing. I shrugged my shoulders and he responded with “Okay, that’s nice of you” with a kind of sarcastic tone of voice which made me realise that I might have said something wrong. Maybe I am in the wrong and I should apologise. AITA?

Your parents dating is always a weird thing, and it’s very strange that this father was expecting his daughter to ask him questions about his dating life.

Especially while she was busy in the bathroom.

Perhaps he’s excited about his new partner and has no one else to share with – but he needs to understand that she’s his daughter and might not really want to know.

This person agreed that she was under no obligation to be interested.

While others offered a word of warning.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that while she wasn’t in the wrong, she might want to start a conversation of her own.

Unless it’s serious and things are changing, kids generally don’t want to know so much about a parent’s dating life, much less why they’re staying over at their partner’s house.

If the father wanted to talk with his daughter, he needed to carve out appropriate time to do so.

Accosting her while she’s doing her hair is not the right time.

