Younger Daughter Found Out Her Older Sister Is Getting More Inheritance Money, So She Told Her Mom She Thinks It’s Wrong

There’s bound to be some family conflict when there’s money at stake, and things can get really heated when inheritance money isn’t split up evenly among family members.

The story below features a woman who is less-than-thrilled that her sister is set to get more inheritance money than she is.

Dive in to the story below and see what you think.

AITA for suggesting my sister get a smaller portion of inheritance or none at all? “I’m a 35 year old woman. I got a younger brother (23 James) and an older sister (38 Jesse). Our father passed away due to an accident when we were small and our mom raised us alone. We didn’t struggle or anything. My father left a good sized estate and the insurance money. Recently our mother had a health scare with cancer. It turned out to be benign but she still wanted to make sure her affairs are in order. About a week ago, she sat us all down to tell us how she had divided her estate, our father’s estate and all inheritance.

What was this all about?

I was a bit outraged to hear Jesse was getting more than James and me. Jesse isn’t married and doesn’t have any children. She has a rabbit. I have four kids and James has two. I felt like we needed the money more than Jesse. Mom was even giving her the house. Jesse doesn’t need that big house all to herself and a rabbit. I told my mom how I felt and suggested that Jesse get less. James and I have kids, spouses and more expenses than her. I have twins and she has a rabbit! I told mom she shouldn’t get the house and all that money.

There was a catch to all of this.

Mom put a clause in her will that states if my sister doesn’t get married or has a child within a certain amount of time, she gets nothing. I felt like that was fair. Jesse has a successful small business (makes jewelry). She doesn’t need an inheritance. My mom told me I was being very disrespectful and it was her business how she divided up everything. She said she left what she felt was fair to me, my sister and my brother. I screamed at her that she was clearly playing favorites and if she wants to see her grandkids again, she should reconsider her will. James didn’t agree with everything but he thought that Jesse shouldn’t get our childhood home. It has more room for a family, not a single woman and rabbit. I haven’t spoken to my mom or Jesse since then. Our family members are saying I need to respect our mom’s choice and my husband said to let it go. AITA?”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader said she’s to blame.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

There’s some serious family drama going on between these folks!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.