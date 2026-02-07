Younger Sister Kept Using Her Older Sister’s Charger Until The Older One Got Really Mad, But She’s Wondering If The Ensuing Fight Was Over The Top

Siblings will always remain siblings and this story proves it better than anything!

This girl shares how her sister kept taking her charger and how things soon spiraled into a huge fight!

Check out the full story.

AITA for blowing up on my sister because she keeps using her old charger, which now belongs to me, after I bought her a new one? Me (24F), my sister (20F), and my mum all have android phones. Half a year ago, I bought a new charger, and we’ve been sharing two cables like we always do; we keep one charger downstairs, my sister keeps hers upstairs, so that we have a charger on each floor.

UH OH…

We ALL (my mum, me, and my sister) share the chargers. However, my sister always gets annoyed when we use hers, even though she uses ours when she’s not in her room. The actual ‘drama’ started last week, on Thursday; after coming home from work, my sister started complaining and whining about how I had, apparently, broken her charger; the cable shows some use and the plastic sheath is minimally damaged (no wires are sticking out, the charger still works completely fine; it’s literally a tiny tear where you can see a little bit of grey color peeking through).

They tried finding a middle ground…

My mother heard her, and admitted that she was the one who broke it. My sister ignored her, and kept accusing me. The next morning, I travelled over 90 min to an electronics shop, bought her a new charger for 25 Euros (around 30 USD), and left it on her bed in the evening, after she accused me for a third time. I took the ‘broken’ charger in exchange. I told her – verbally – that the broken charger would now simply belong to me, since she got a brand new one, and complained so much about her old ‘destroyed’ one.

It doesn’t seem to be getting better…

During the weekend, she kept taking the broken charger from my room and using it. I explained to her once more that she should use her new one. When she repeated it on Monday, I confronted her because I could not understand why she kept using the broken one, which she complained about so much. She claimed the old one still belongs to her. I explained to her, once again, that the broken one is now mine, and since everyone has their own charger she should stop using it, as I did not touch her new one since I bought it.

That’s INSANE!

She ignored me. My mum told me not to make a big deal, and I could use hers if I needed to. I left the room before I could get even angrier. Today, my sister told my little brother to get ‘her’ charger from my room, so she can charge her Notebook. This is when I exploded. I called her out, asking her why she kept on using ‘my’ broken charger, when I got her a brand new one that is the exact same model. She told me to chill, she just forgot she had a new one (it was openly lying on her desk).

She is so done with her sister!

Absolutely fed up with her, I yelled at her to keep the broken one, too, since she so obviously needs to use two different chargers at the same time, and I’ll buy myself a new one as well. My mother told me I’m in the wrong, and I overreacted. (At this point, I’d like to note that 25 Euros is not a small sum to me, as I only receive money from a small student loan. My sister earns way more than me. So, seeing her not use the charger I bought for 25 bucks, on top of having to buy myself a new one, adds to my anger.) So, am I the AH?

That’s CRAZY!

Why doesn’t she just keep the new one then?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

Exactly! This user also agrees that the sister can keep the old charger.

This user thinks this issue can be easily solved.

This user has a lot of questions for these girls.

This user knows this girl got the new one so she should just keep it for herself.

This user also has the same advice as everybody else.

Why can’t they just all keep their own chargers?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.