‘Your parents foster a new dog because they say you need a friend’ – A Dog Wasn’t Too Thrilled When Its Owner Brought Home A Foster Pup

by Matthew Gilligan

You never know how a dog is going to react to a new pooch being brought into a home.

A woman named Alyssa showed TikTok viewers what happened when she rescued a new pup and the dog she’s had for a while wasn’t too thrilled about what was going on.

In the video, the new pooch sat on the couch while the other dog eyed him suspiciously from behind a corner.

The dog, clearly not happy with the situation, then walked away.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Your parents foster a new dog because they say you need a friend, but no you don’t.”

Here’s the video.

@believer.wife.mom

“I’m not gonna call him brother, even if there’s a fire! #pitbullsoftiktok #pitty #fyp #viral #pitbull

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a funny movie quote.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Let’s hope these two eventually become best friends.

