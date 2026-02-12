‘Your parents foster a new dog because they say you need a friend’ – A Dog Wasn’t Too Thrilled When Its Owner Brought Home A Foster Pup
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know how a dog is going to react to a new pooch being brought into a home.
A woman named Alyssa showed TikTok viewers what happened when she rescued a new pup and the dog she’s had for a while wasn’t too thrilled about what was going on.
In the video, the new pooch sat on the couch while the other dog eyed him suspiciously from behind a corner.
The dog, clearly not happy with the situation, then walked away.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Your parents foster a new dog because they say you need a friend, but no you don’t.”
Here’s the video.
@believer.wife.mom
“I’m not gonna call him brother, even if there’s a fire! #pitbullsoftiktok #pitty #fyp #viral #pitbull
Let’s hope these two eventually become best friends.
