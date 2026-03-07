A Customer Forgot What Her New Car Looked Like And Lost It In A Parking Lot, So She Wanted The Car She Sold To A Dealership Back

Most of us mere mortals have the same car for years and years until it runs out of steam and needs to be traded in.

But, a small minority of folks out there like to mix things up when it comes to their cars.

In this story, a customer who couldn’t be satisfied and constantly needed new cars ended up having a mishap because of her obsession.

Read on and find out what happened.

I lost my car in the parking lot for two hours. “I had a customer come in to the dealership I work at. She had a 2015 of a type of car and wanted the same thing in a 2016. This is not a common request, but some people like to upgrade each year, so I thought nothing of it, and sold her the car. Three weeks later she comes back in and tells me that she needs to trade it in and get another one.

Hmmm…

I ask why, and she tells me that the new car’s brakes are no good, and she wants one built in the Mexico factory like her 2015, and not the Japan factory, because those have bad brakes. I did not have an identical match that was from the Mexico factory, so she settled for a different color, and bought the car.

Jeez!

Two weeks after that, she comes back in crying to me that she needs one from the Mexico factory in the original color, because she had spent hours at night in an unsafe area at a mall walking around trying to find her car until she remembered that it was a different color. I tried to tell her that she could use the remote to sound the horn and flash the lights to find the car, but it was no use. I ended up driving three hours round trip to get her the car she wanted, and she bought it.

This is crazy!

Three cars over 34 days. And she comes in two weeks after that, just to tell me that she wants the first 2017 that is an identical match to what she has, from the Mexico factory, of course. She is now one of those legendary customers, who everyone in the company knows, even if they never actually met her.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this individual spoke up.

It sounds like this customer has way too much time and money on her hands!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.