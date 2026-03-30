A Homeowner’s Rude Neighbors Run A Generator All Night, And They Want To Report Them To The Police

Having bad neighbors can be a make-or-break situation when it comes to your peace and sanity.

And if you have bad neighbors, it can drive you crazy in a hurry and make you consider finding a new place to live.

In this story, a homeowner explained how their neighbors are driving them up the wall…and they’re considering getting the police involved.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for wanting some peace and quiet? “I bought my first home last year and have since learned one of my neighbors is a nuisance.

Wow…

They had a 10 hour standoff with the police when we first moved in, right on our shared street and we ended up having to evacuate our own home due to it. I’ve had other neighbors warn me about them but I didn’t want to take a biased opinion so I would try and talk with them when the chance arose. They are rude whenever I try to talk to them, whether that’s to help catch their loose dog (on multiple occasions), ask why they took my shoe that fell out of my car one day; just any interaction I have had with them they’re intoxicated and cranky. They definitely intimidate me and I’m scared to confront them.

These people sound awful.

That brings me to this last month or so, they have started using a generator almost 24/7 for over 3 weeks now. Definitely past 10 pm, I wake up NIGHTLY right now when it goes out and they turn it BACK on at midnight or beyond. It is becoming infuriating and impeding on my ability to sleep, it sounds like someone’s running a big truck outside my bedroom. I’m starting to go insane. I’ve been trying to Google why someone would need to use a generator for such a long period of time. The only things coming up are that they just haven’t been paying their electricity bill (but with how they’re running their generator, that sounds more expensive than just paying the bill) or they’re growing, which I don’t care about, but good god do you need it running ALL NIGHT LONG?

They’re not sure what to do about this…

So would I be a jerk if I called the non emergency line and complained? I don’t want to be the jerk who’s making someone turn off their electricity but I’m literally seconds away from being the crazy neighbor and yelling at them from my deck at 3 am to shut that thing off.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

These sound like the neighbors from HELL.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.