A Hotel Employee Got Tired Of Having To Work Overtime Because Of A Late Coworker, So They Decided To Leave Her A Big Mess To Clean Up

If people aren’t going to pull their weight at work, sometimes you have to get down in the mud and teach them a lesson.

A hotel worker told readers what she ended up doing after she got tired of a co-worker who never showed up on time.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Don’t show up on time? Enjoy twice the amount of work. “I (24f) work overnights at a hotel. Mostly my job consists of sitting at the desk and scrolling Reddit until I start paperwork and breakfast. Important to note, my shift ends at 7 am. As I type this its 7:20 am.

Ugh…

We have this one girl who works mornings, and I can’t stand her. Without fail every time she is my relief, I am at work typically 40 minutes to an hour past 7 am. She’s lazy and just doesn’t care about anyone else’s time or the fact that I’ve been at work since 11 pm. Her typical excuse is that she can’t drop her kid off at school until 7:30, which is totally understandable. Except for the fact that it’s summer, and her kid goes to a program that has drop off starting at 6:45 am. So where is she for that extra hour? No clue, but she always shows up with coffee and breakfast. Now normally when I make breakfast, I’m very organized and clean. I wash dishes as I go, wipe up any mess I make, prep trays of extra breakfast to throw in the oven as needed. I try to make life as easy as possible for the next shift. But this girl?

Have fun cleaning that up!

Oh no, sweetie, you can guarantee that that kitchen looks like a tornado blew through it. I’m using a new spoon every time, leaving messes where they fall, and you can bet I’m not soaking those nasty egg pans. You want to make me late going home? Enjoy spending most of your shift scraping dried gravy and pancake batter off every surface in that kitchen. And don’t forget to make a new batch of everything because ain’t no way in hell I’m even trying up biscuits for you.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Her co-worker probably won’t be late again after having to clean up this mess…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.