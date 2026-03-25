A Man’s Girlfriend Said He Was Ugly, So He Backed Out Of Going To A Dinner With Her Family

There are some insults that, even if they were intended to be a light-hearted joke, cut a little too close to the bone and they upset the target of the attack.

And some folks just can’t let those kinds of comments slide…

A man talked about what happened when his girlfriend made a rude comment and he didn’t take too kindly to it.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for refusing to attend my girlfriend’s family dinner after she called me ugly? “I 22M have been dating my girlfriend who is 22 for a year now. Overall, everything is good. We joke around a lot, and pull each others’ leg all the time. A few days ago, we were on a video call and fooling around. She was making fun of my haircut just turned out really bad.

Ouch…

All of a sudden out of no where she said “I don’t know how you walk around so confidently when your actually kinda ugly”. She laughed right after saying that. I kinda froze. I asked if she was joking, and she said “Relax, I’m just being honest. You’re not conventionally attractive, but you have personality”. That honestly hurt more. I didn’t really make a big scene. I just said, “That’s messed up thing to say” and ended the call shorty after. The next day, she texted me like nothing happened and reminded me about the dinner with her extended family that was coming up this weekend.

He wasn’t feeling it anymore…

I told her I didn’t feel comfortable going anymore because I was still upset about what she said. She asked me to quite overreacting and being insecure. She also said I would be embarrassing her because she already told them I would be coming. I told her I’m not trying to embarrass anyone, but I don’t feel great about myself after she said that, and don’t want to sit in the dinner table with everyone wondering if she secretly thinks I’m ugly. Now she’s saying I’m being dramatic and punishing her over a harmless joke. A couple of her friends think I should just suck it up and go because “girls say stuff like that all the time” …? But if the roles were reversed and I told her she was ugly but had personality, I feel like that would be considered cruel. AITA for refusing to go to the dinner because she called me ugly?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader asked a good question.

And this person said he’s NTA.

What a terrible thing to say to someone…

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