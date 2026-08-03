His Children Don’t Like The Woman He Married After Their Mom Passed—But He Won’t Let Them Disrespect Her

It’s my way or the highway…

That’s not always the greatest thing to say to, well, anyone, but it takes on new significance when you’re talking to your children about a serious family matter.

In today’s story, a man opened up about why he felt like he had to lay down the law when it comes to his wife and his adult children.

Take a look at what he had to say about this and see if you think he’s being unreasonable.

AITA for telling my kids that my wife isn’t going anywhere and if she isn’t welcome I am not coming? “My ex wife and I got divorced when all the of the kids were adults. The marriage wasn’t a good one and I stayed for the kids basically which I regret. I will call her Pearl for this to make it clearer.

This was a tough situation…

We both worked but she found no joy in her job. It was constant arguing and she was extremely unpleasant towards me after a bad day. She also had habits of addictive behavior. She would become obsessed with something and do it 24/7. She lost multiple jobs this way. When I divorced her she went off the deep end. She fell heavily in alcohol and passed away after she got in a car accident (she was intoxicated). The kid were already taking the divorce badly and her passing was really bad. I offered to pay for counseling but they refused. They blame me for their mom passing.

These kids were unhappy about a lot of things.

Dating made it worse. They believe I am replacing their mom and when I married they became nasty about it. My wife has done nothing to them and they are jerks to her. I have spoken to them multiple times and they know civil to her face. My daughter is having her engagement dinner and I am the only one that was invited. When I asked she told me that is was only for family and my wife isn’t family.

He’s had just about enough of this…

I told her the my wife isn’t going anywhere and if she is not invited I am not going. This started an argument and she is mad. My other kids are telling me that they feel the same and she ain’t family. I am holding strong on this but they all think I am a jerk. The divorce took about 1.5 years to be finalized, then Pearl passed about an 1.5 years after. ( 3 years after I brought up divorce). I was dating my now wife when Pearl passed. I married her around 2.5 years after my wife’s passing and my daughter got engaged about 1.5 years since we have been married. So 7 years after divorce and I moved out. 4 years since Pearl’s death.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teenager whose family thinks she’s selfish for wanting to help plan her own sweet 16.

And this individual asked a good question…

Well, it sounds like he’s standing firm on this issue.

And I think that might be a mistake.

I don’t think this is going to be resolved anytime soon…

His kids still aren’t used to the idea of him being with someone else…