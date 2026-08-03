“You Don’t Even Live Here”: HOA Exposes Furious Woman Trying to Stop Neighbor’s Patio

Folks…hang on tight…

Because this is a very weird story!

And it just goes to show you that some people out there are completely incapable of minding their own business.

A homeowner who wanted to build a patio in her backyard ran into some serious opposition from someone in their neighborhood…

But there was a big twist coming that they didn’t see coming.

Take a look at what happened!

Karen and The Supposedly Unauthorized Construction. “Miraculously, I found a home in an HOA that isn’t horrible! Unfortunately, every HOA requires at least one Karen. Last year, I joined the HOA board for my neighborhood of townhomes. I wanted to finally have a say in what was happening in my community.

This checks out…

In this short time, I have learned that very few people bother reading anything about their HOA before buying a home. Because of this I see endless issues where people don’t know what rules they have agreed to live by. It now surprises me when somebody acts responsibly and contacts the HOA with an appropriate request. Two months ago, a responsible homeowner asked for approval to add a small patio to the grass in front of his home. This is a common landscaping feature in our neighborhood. Our rules state that he is welcome to add the patio as long as it is identical to the others in the community. So of course, we approved the request.

Here she comes!

Now enters our neighborhood Karen. Karen lives next to this responsible homeowner. On Monday the construction began to install the patio. Karen started a verbal altercation with the homeowner’s contractor. She demanded to see written approval and construction designs for everything. Karen was told to mind her own business. As a Karen, she then felt it was her responsibility to contact our HOA management company’s emergency line. She berated the office staff for never calling or emailing her to ask permission to do the construction or inform her that it was approved.

This lady was too much…

She felt that the space was close enough to her home that she had just as much right to it as her neighbor. She also kept repeating that there were many other HOA violations without giving any details. Karen was transferred to the Property manager’s mobile phone number to leave a message. Apparently, Karen said something concerning enough in the voicemail that I received an urgent call from the property manager. She begged me to walk over to the responsible neighbor’s house, take a few pictures, and see if there was anything unusual about the construction work. She was worried that the patio may look different than the others in the neighborhood. So, I packed my toddler in her stroller and took a walk down there.

Of course…

Ladies and gentlemen, everything was perfectly normal. There were no problems. The construction was not occurring anywhere near Karen’s property. I was baffled as to why Karen would feel she has some claim to the area that is on the opposite side of the neighbor’s house from her. A few hours ago, I learned Karen isn’t even the homeowner of the property next to the responsible neighbor. She is the sister of the real homeowner. I learned this because the real homeowner went to our online resident portal to send the HOA a message. She seems to be embarrassed by her sister’s behavior and stated that she actually read her homeowner documents and feels the HOA has done a great job of handling this situation. I am praying this is the end of this week’s drama.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

This is SO weird.

I guess some folks think it’s their duty to get involved in things that…well, don’t involve them.

What a psycho!

Some people go out of their way to cause drama…